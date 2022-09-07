Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
kezi.com
Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help. The form is...
kezi.com
Organizations accepting donations to help Cedar Creek Fire evacuees
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If people would like to help those evacuated as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire in eastern Lane County, officials said there is a need for donations of specific items. St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County has opened a donation center at 2890 Chad...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
KVAL
Brush engines, extra firefighters on call; Eugene-Springfield Fire
Eugene-Springfield fire is staffing up even more on Friday and Saturday. With the dangerous winds and dry conditions in the valley. They're using special vehicles called "brush engines." Fire officials tell us they can carry a lot of water. They're designed to drive through rugged terrain. The department also has...
kezi.com
Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.
oregontoday.net
Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9
Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
kezi.com
Springfield woman spends free time cleaning headstones at local cemeteries
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The headstones at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Springfield are slowly getting refreshed, thanks to one local woman. At first glance, you might think Annette Lattion is the groundskeeper. But she doesn't work for the cemetery, nor does she have a family member buried there. But on her...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
kezi.com
Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
kezi.com
Local animal organizations supporting animal evacuations for Oakridge area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Residents around Oakridge are encouraged to start making plans to move their large animals and pets. Oakridge residents under fire evacuation can bring their animals and livestock to the horse arena at the Lane Events Center at 796 West 13th Ave. in Eugene if they have nowhere else to safely bring their livestock.
nbc16.com
Governor Kate Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act in response to Cedar Creek Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday afternoon in response to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire is burning 33,100 acres east of the community of Oakridge and spreading throughout in Lane And Deschutes Counties. According to the governor, this declaration allows the Office...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
eugenedailynews.com
Name of deceased victim in Hwy. 99 fatal crash released
The deceased victim’s name is Amber Joanne Mark, age 42, no address. The suspect in this case, Anthony Charles Rodeen, age 18, of Eugene, will be facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and two counts of Felony Hit & Run.
kptv.com
New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
kezi.com
Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City is hosting a fundraiser for amputees
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fundraiser is being held on Saturday to benefit disabled individuals looking to acquire prosthetic limbs. On Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City will host a benefit car wash to raise funds to help amputees toward the purchase of prosthetic limb. Guaranty Chevrolet owner Shannon Nill, who lost a limb as a child, says the car wash is free, but accepting donations. Any donation will be matched by Guaranty and go toward the purchase of prosthetics for amputees.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
