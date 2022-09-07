ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kqennewsradio.com

RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT

Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help. The form is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update

The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Brush engines, extra firefighters on call; Eugene-Springfield Fire

Eugene-Springfield fire is staffing up even more on Friday and Saturday. With the dangerous winds and dry conditions in the valley. They're using special vehicles called "brush engines." Fire officials tell us they can carry a lot of water. They're designed to drive through rugged terrain. The department also has...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Animal evacuation shelter at Lane Events Center taking in livestock impacted by Cedar Creek Fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Volunteers at the Lane Events Center are taking in livestock affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. According to Isabel Merritt, an animal welfare officer at the evacuation shelter, more people started bringing their animals to the shelter once the Level Twi, (Be Set) evacuation notice went into place Friday afternoon. People continued bringing animals to the shelter once the Level Three (Go Now) noticed went into effect later Friday night.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9

Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Oakridge and Westfir ordered to be ready to evacuate ahead of Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Increased fire activity at the Cedar Creek Fire has led officials to issue a Level One evacuation notice to the greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. Anyone in those communities should start preparations to leave. They should also monitor emergency services websites and local media for warning on the fire’s advance. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Local animal organizations supporting animal evacuations for Oakridge area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Residents around Oakridge are encouraged to start making plans to move their large animals and pets. Oakridge residents under fire evacuation can bring their animals and livestock to the horse arena at the Lane Events Center at 796 West 13th Ave. in Eugene if they have nowhere else to safely bring their livestock.
OAKRIDGE, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
eugenedailynews.com

Name of deceased victim in Hwy. 99 fatal crash released

The deceased victim’s name is Amber Joanne Mark, age 42, no address. The suspect in this case, Anthony Charles Rodeen, age 18, of Eugene, will be facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and two counts of Felony Hit & Run.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

New Level 3 evacuation orders in place for Cedar Creek Fire

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has increased the evacuation orders for two areas near the Cedar Creek Fire to Level 3 “Go Now.”. The evacuation notices are for the area of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas, both within city limits and in surrounding unincorporated areas the LCSO said around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City is hosting a fundraiser for amputees

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fundraiser is being held on Saturday to benefit disabled individuals looking to acquire prosthetic limbs. On Saturday Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Guaranty Chevrolet in Junction City will host a benefit car wash to raise funds to help amputees toward the purchase of prosthetic limb. Guaranty Chevrolet owner Shannon Nill, who lost a limb as a child, says the car wash is free, but accepting donations. Any donation will be matched by Guaranty and go toward the purchase of prosthetics for amputees.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
EUGENE, OR

Community Policy