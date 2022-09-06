GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.

