The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CVNA, DDL and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ENOB, KRBP and LFST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Medtronic plc Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the stock of Medtronic plc MDT between June 8, 2019 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2022.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company") MGI. The investigation concerns whether...
Agrify Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Agrify To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agrify Corporation ("Agrify" or the "Company") AGFY.
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
Labaton Sucharow Investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") FXLV for potential violations of the federal securities laws. On July 27, 2022, F45 Training Holdings...
Uranium Royalty Corp. Files Quarterly Report
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. UROY URC ("URC" or the "Company") announces that it has published its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. As at July 31,...
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
The Board of Directors of GE GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2022. About...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3906 per share of 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") for the third quarter of 2022. The Series C Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection
First novel Long-Acting GCSF (LA-GCSF) product approved in over 20 years. ROLVEDON™ developed using proprietary LAPSCOVERY™ technology with a differentiated molecular structure and proven safety and efficacy profile. Commercial team ready to launch with product available in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI, a biopharmaceutical company focused...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR") The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. RGLD, of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.
NeuroOne Medical Tech's Return On Capital Employed Insights
According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q3, NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC posted sales of $32 thousand. Earnings were up 9.76%, but NeuroOne Medical Tech still reported an overall loss of $2.76 million. In Q2, NeuroOne Medical Tech brought in $36 thousand in sales but lost $3.06 million in earnings. What...
