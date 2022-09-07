Read full article on original website
LIST: 10 best brunch spots to check out on Oahu
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots on Oahu.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
Aloha Festivals kicks off their month-long festivities
Aloha Festivals kicked off its month-long of festivities with the Royal Court Investiture and opening ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 10. at the Royal Hawaiian.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Golf Collection Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Autumn Moon & Lantern Festival coming to Chinatown
Lanterns will hang up and down the streets of Chinatown as the full Autumn moon begins to rise.
KHON2
What’s Up Weekend
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
KITV.com
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
hawaiipublicradio.org
New exhibit in Honolulu to feature over 1 million flowers and botanical elements
Growing up, Rebecca Louise Law always loved nature. “Yes, you'd have found me outdoors more than indoors,” she said. “The connection I had with the land and with the Earth and flowers and trees, for me, felt normal.”. That love for nature eventually grew into a career as...
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 8–14, 2022
Thursday, Sept. 8, noon to 2:30 p.m. To celebrate the Honolulu team winning the 2022 Little League World Series, the city will hold a parade that starts at ‘A‘ala Park, goes down King Street and ends at Honolulu Hale. Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams will be part of the parade. At Honolulu Hale, there will be live music, a proclamation and presentation of gifts.
Free cat care clinic to be held at the Aloha Stadium
Cats can get spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free at the Aloha Stadium.
KITV.com
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
COVID cancels upcoming ‘Aloha Las Vegas’ shows
“Aloha Las Vegas” introduces audiences to the story of Wally Fukuda, a retired widower in Liliha who lives a quiet life until his friend visits from Las Vegas.
KHON2
Tavana and Friends at Blue Note Hawaii
Tavana McMoore will be back playing at Blue Note Hawaii for two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm. Tavana will be sharing his new music tonight (Sept. 8) and it’s going to be a little different as he will have two special guests performing with him in each show. The...
KHON2
Taormina Sicilian Cuisine Straight from Italy
Local restaurant, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine brings authentic Italian dishes to customers. Sascha Koki, Marketing Team Member at Taormina, joined Kelly Simek to talk about the amazing food and inspiration for their menu. Taormina’s Regional Executive Chef, Hiro Mimura trained in Italy for five years under fantastic chefs and the Italian Nonnas that he stayed with.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal requiring homes be built further from ocean on Oahu faces growing opposition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A measure that would require new homes be built further from the shoreline on Oahu is moving forward but running into a lot of doubts. Bill 41 would require new buildings be set back 60 and 130 feet from shore depending on the size and location of the property.
