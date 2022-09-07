ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii's Kitchen Visits Tropics' Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week's edition of Hawaii's Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It's a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Finest Friday: Golf Collection Line

Local clothing brand Hawaii's Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii's Finest has been known as the "people's brand" bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

What's Up Weekend

Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI -- Don Quijote's owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer's fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU — Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center.
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Sept. 8–14, 2022

Thursday, Sept. 8, noon to 2:30 p.m. To celebrate the Honolulu team winning the 2022 Little League World Series, the city will hold a parade that starts at 'A'ala Park, goes down King Street and ends at Honolulu Hale. Marching bands, firetrucks and local baseball teams will be part of the parade. At Honolulu Hale, there will be live music, a proclamation and presentation of gifts.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Tavana and Friends at Blue Note Hawaii

Tavana McMoore will be back playing at Blue Note Hawaii for two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm. Tavana will be sharing his new music tonight (Sept. 8) and it's going to be a little different as he will have two special guests performing with him in each show.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine Straight from Italy

Local restaurant, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine brings authentic Italian dishes to customers. Taormina's Regional Executive Chef, Hiro Mimura trained in Italy for five years under fantastic chefs and the Italian Nonnas that he stayed with.
HONOLULU, HI

