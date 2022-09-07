Read full article on original website
CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game
Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
Boys Soccer – Game vs Greensburg Postponed
FCHS Boys Soccer game tonight at Greensburg is postponed due to lack of officials. A make-up date has not been announced at this time. Check back with www.franklincountyathletics.com for up to date athletic information. Go Cats!
Football Friday Night: September 9
INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
High School Football: September 9
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
Indiana's Full 2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule Announced, With Tough Big Ten Slate
The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball schedule. The Hoosiers open their league season at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and have what is likely the league's most difficult conference schedule.
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts
The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dearborn County Federal Credit Union members vote to merge with Hoosier Hills Credit Union
BEDFORD – Members of Dearborn County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) in Lawrenceburg, IN, have voted to approve a merger with Bedford, IN-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU). The merger with HHCU will provide more than 2,000 DCFCU members in Dearborn and surrounding counties with more expansive services including mobile...
Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
2 Cincinnati eateries among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022
The list was created by contributors who "crisscrossed the country in search of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022," as well as Bon Appetit staff.
