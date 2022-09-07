ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IN

linknky.com

CovCath wins Colonel battle, loses quarterback in game

Covington Catholic may have lost its starting quarterback in junior Evan Pitzer but senior Zacc Roberts came off the bench helping the blue Colonels (3-1) win the Battle of Dixie Highway, 47-14 over the Dixie Heights red Colonels (2-2). Roberts completed 12 of 14 passes for 179 yards and four touchdowns.
PARK HILLS, KY
franklincountyathletics.com

Boys Soccer – Game vs Greensburg Postponed

FCHS Boys Soccer game tonight at Greensburg is postponed due to lack of officials. A make-up date has not been announced at this time. Check back with www.franklincountyathletics.com for up to date athletic information. Go Cats!
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in...
FISHERS, IN
City
Hope, IN
Franklin, IN
Sports
City
Franklin, IN
City
Bethany, IN
City
Aurora, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Bloomington man sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 causing serious injuries

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was sentenced to prison after causing an accident on State Road 37 on July 11, 2020, that left two men seriously injured. William Cinamon, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a negotiated plea deal. Special Judge William Sleva sentenced Cinamon to five years to the Department of Correction on each count. The sentences will run consecutively. Judge Sleva also suspended one year in each count.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after motorcycle accident in Fairfield Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person was critically injured following a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening. According to the Fairfield Township Police Department, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 5700 block of Reigart Road around 5:26 p.m. A Honda motorcycle with a single occupant excited...
HAMILTON, OH

