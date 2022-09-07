Read full article on original website
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
Mower Mayhem covers 30 miles on a tankful
NEBRASKA CITY - B103 FM morning show host Marcus Lind drove a lawn mower from Nebraska City to within the shadow of the Missouri state line at Brownville Wednesday in a contest to see how far he could go before it ran out of gas. Bruce Yott of Nebraska City...
Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet […] The post Massive tire pile is no more, and village of Alvo and new recycler look ahead appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Lone Nebraska official on Oath Keepers’ membership list ‘very surprised’
Larry Langer said he quit years ago, but said he still believes in mission of group labeled as ‘extremist’ by ADL, others
WOWT
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terry Murphy has lived out by Lake Cunningham for 20 years and she’s never seen a bobcat crossing State Street before. Like a good neighbor, she shared it on social media to make sure people knew to keep their pets safe. And near Lincoln, back...
12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements
(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
After five decades, Beatrice aviation leader is retiring
BEATRICE – A Beatrice woman who has managed the Beatrice Municipal Airport for more than 20 years will conclude a nearly 51-year career at the facility, at the end of September. Diana Smith began working at the airport with Manager Don Fitzwater, whom she describes as her mentor. "I...
Warm Friday, MUCH cooler by the weekend
We are starting to get into the time of year that high temperatures can swing wildly from one day to the next. In fact, that’s what is going to happen the over the next several days!. Temperatures on Thursday got into the lower and middle 90s. Friday, we’ll see...
Major disaster averted at Lincoln plant after machine begins smoldering overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Workers were evacuated from the ADM soybean processing plant early Wednesday morning after a dryer unit began smoldering. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area near Cotner Boulevard and Cornhusker Highway around 1 a.m., after the machine’s temperature began soaring. Crews were...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
Mower Mayhem approaches Brownville
NEBRASKA CITY - Marcus in the Morning is approaching Brownville around 3:14 p.m. on a lawn mower starting in Nebraska City. Marcus reports he is "going strong," -- maybe 7 miles per hour -- toward Missouri. Marcus says he expected the three-gallon tank to barely get him to Auburn, but...
60-day public comment period for potential EPA Superfund site in Bellevue
The EPA is proposing two more sites for the Superfund national priorities list because contamination poses a risk. One of them is in Bellevue where Carriage Cleaners stood.
Adopt Buttercup from the Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society visited the Channel 8 studio on Wednesday, and Matt Madcharo brought Buttercup with him. Buttercup is around 4 months old and she will have a medium to long coat. She’s as sweet as her name suggests, and she’s available for adoption now....
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fall temps and rain ahead this weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm to the low 90s by Thursday coming with a gusty S wind! The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Creek
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man is safe after being rescued from a creek in Lincoln. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the area of Dead Man's Creek near 70th and P St. just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. Our partners at 10/11 Now report that firefighters used rope rescue techniques...
Truck found in pond with unresponsive driver in Lancaster County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Southeast Fire and Rescue responded to a rescue alarm on Saturday. LCSO said officers were sent to the area of 75th St. and Badger Road around 4:00 p.m. They received information that someone had reportedly suffered a medical episode and their vehicle was submerged in a nearby pond.
Fairbury fires city administrator after 57 days on the job
FAIRBURY - Fairbury will again be looking for a new city administrator. On Friday, Fairbury's Mayor Spencer Brown informed City Administrator Jacob Matthews of his termination. Matthews, who came to Fairbury from Denver, has only served as the city administrator since July 13th of this year. When reached for comment...
