ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US authors Strout, Everett among Booker Prize finalists

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2nRP_0hkoyloP00

American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.

Strout’s symphony of everyday lives “Oh William!” and Everett’s powerful novel about racism and police violence, “The Trees,” are on a shortlist announced Tuesday for the 50,000 pound ($58,000) prize.

The other contenders include Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo, for animal fable “Glory”; Irish writer Claire Keegan’s “Small Things Like These”; and “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida” by Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka.

British fantasy author Alan Garner — the oldest-ever Booker nominee at 87 — is on the list for “Treacle Walker.”

Former British Museum director Neil MacGregor, who is chairing the judging panel, said several of the books are inspired by real events and “address long national histories of cruelty and injustice, in Sri Lanka and Ireland, Zimbabwe and the United States.”

“Set in different places at different times, they are all about events that in some measure happen everywhere, and concern us all,” he said of the shortlist.

Founded in 1969, the Booker Prize has a reputation for transforming writers’ careers and was originally open only to British, Irish and Commonwealth writers. Eligibility was expanded in 2014 to all novels in English published in the U.K.

Last year’s winner was “The Promise,” by South Africa’s Damon Galgut.

The winner will be crowned Oct. 17 at a ceremony in London.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth's coffin begins slow journey to Edinburgh

BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth's coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds lined the roads in silence, paying tribute to the monarch who reigned for 70 years.
U.K.
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died. She was 96 years old. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

She Had to Be Seen to Be Believed

It wasn’t exactly a shock. The ancient and beloved Queen, who had reigned much longer than most of her subjects had lived, was 96 and visibly failing. Leaning on a stick, she managed a smile last week as she invited Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, to form a government. And within 48 hours, she was dead.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes journey through Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. The hearse drove past piles of flowers and other tributes as it led a seven-car cortege from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died Thursday, for a six-hour journey through Scottish towns to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. The late queen’s coffin was draped in the Royal Standard for Scotland and topped with a wreath made up of flowers from the...
U.K.
ABC News

ABC News

823K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy