Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Lack of rainfall may impact Minnesota, Iowa farmers differently this harvest season
Friday evening marks the 9th annual bull riding event in Arlington. Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State.
KEYC
Minnesota ranks #1 for most athletic state nationwide
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – A new nationwide study determined which states are the most athletic in the nation and Minnesota ranked number one!. The study was done by Offers.Bet where it examined the hometowns of 2,600 professional athletes nationwide and analyzed pro athletes per capita. Currently, 85 professional athletes have...
KEYC
9/11 traveling exhibit features Minnesota stories and impact
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “RESOLUTE: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War” is an exhibit that shows how Minnesotans were connected to 9/11 and how Minnesotans continue to be in the frontline of the war and legacy that followed. “9/11 didn’t happen in New York City, it happened...
KEYC
MDE Commissioner Mueller visits St. Peter High School
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller met with students, educator, and staff members at St Peter High School. Dr. Mueller visited classes and spoke with students, teachers and school officials about the current need for more educators. In Southern Minnesota, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
Fairmont storms past St. Peter in Saturday’s conference clash
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter football team couldn’t overcome the Fairmont defense, falling to the Cardinals 32-6 at home on Saturday. The now 1-1 Cardinals were led by senior running back Landen Meyerdirk with three touchdowns, including a kick-off return TD.
KEYC
Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State
Today, Mankato Scheels will be hosting a pep rally to celebrate the beginning of the Mav’s season. Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner talks about upset win against Bemidji State (Part 1) Every Thursday, KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at Minnesota State...
KEYC
Maverick Insider: Brian Bahl talks about the team's win against No. 1 Grand Valley State (Part 3)
Minnesota State takes down No. 1 Grand Valley State, looks ahead to Wayne State. The Minnesota State women’s soccer team found its way back into the win column over the weekend with a win over the nation’s top team — Grand Valley State. Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner...
KEYC
British native in Iowa reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Britons in Iowa are looking back at the queen’s long reign after her death Thursday. Marcus Johnson owns The Mucky Duck Pub in Ames. He moved to Iowa from Sussex more than 20 years ago. The pub is decorated in British style and serves as...
Comments / 4