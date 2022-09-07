ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earl becomes 2nd hurricane of the Atlantic season

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Earl, spinning in the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles north of Puerto Rico, became the second hurricane of the Atlantic season Tuesday evening after hurricane hunters recorded winds within the center to 80 mph.

Strengthening is forecast to continue, and Earl could be a major hurricane by the end of the week.

While this tropical cyclone will remain far off Florida’s Atlantic coast, it may generate 6-foot waves at our beaches by the end of the week.

The island of Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch with potential impacts as the system is expected to track southeast of the island by Friday.

