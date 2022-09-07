Read full article on original website
Rucker: No apologies needed, Vols. But don't do this again.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
GoVols247 Game Balls: No. 24 Tennessee 34, No, 17 Pitt 27
PITTSBURGH — Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 24 Tennessee’s 34-27, overtime win at Pitt on Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. Some of Tennessee’s best players — including Tillman — spent parts of Saturday’s game failing to make plays they usually make.
Watch: Big plays get Vols back on track in first half at Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Maybe getting down 10-0 is the key in a Tennessee-Pitt game. The Vols were down 10 after just six minutes against the Panthers on Saturday afternoon, with a stagnant offense — missed throws, dropped passes and penalties were keeping Josh Heupel’s group out of sync — before they finally found their footing.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
