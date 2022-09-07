ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Willard second by a stroke at SBC Bay Shootout

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 4 days ago
OAK HARBOR — The Willard boys golf team came one stroke away from winning Tuesday’s SBC Bay Division Shootout hosted at the Oak Harbor Golf Club.

Huron shot a 161 to win the event, with the Flashes just behind with a 162. Margaretta was third with a 176 total. Host Oak Harbor shot a 181, followed by Port Clinton (182) and Edison (210).

For Willard, Bryce Dials had a 38 and Dylan Thompson shot a 39 over the par 36 nine holes. Max Dawson was next with a 41, followed by Brayden Thompson (44), Elijah Reed (46) and Carter Bailey (50).

Korrigan Sanders led the way for Edison with a 49. Parker Campbell added a 52 and Hayden Lewis shot a 54. Rounding out the lineup for the Chargers was Aaron Febbo (55), Tyler Pounds (77) and Ethan Moore (77).

Another SBC Bay Shootout is scheduled for Thursday, hosted by Margaretta at Woussickett golf course just south of Sandusky.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk 3, Sandusky 0

SANDUSKY — The Truckers opened up SBC Lake Division play with a rescheduled road win over the Blue Streaks at Strobel Field on Tuesday.

With the win, Norwalk improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Lake.

Kassidy Temple opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Abby Koenig. Summer Moehlman then scored the second goal, which was also assisted by Koenig. Norwalk’s final goal came when Taryn Temple scored off an assist from Alexys Daniels.

Norwalk — now 40-1-1 in Lake Division matches since 2017 — will host Clyde on Wednesday in a league match at Contractors Stadium.

TENNIS

Willard 5, Huron 0

HURON — The Crimson Flashes maintained their position atop the SBC Bay Division with Tuesday’s sweep over the host Tigers at Fabens Park.

For Willard (7-4, 5-0), Naomi Schag topped Br Miller at first singles (6-1, 6-1) and Macey Robinson beat Katie Mckennie (6-4, 6-1) at second singles. At third singles, Belle Van Zoest beat Katie Putman (6-0, 6-0).

The team of Maelyn Shaarda and Moriah Slone won at first doubles over Melody Hill and Emma (6-1, 6-0). The second doubles pairing of Rebecca Honaker and Emily Danhoff beat Savannah Rodgers and Claire Daugherty (7-6 (1), 6-3).

Willard visits Oak Harbor (10-3, 4-2) on Thursday in another league matchup.

Oak Harbor 4, Edison 1

OAK HARBOR — The Chargers fell to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in the SBC Bay Division with Tuesday’s loss to the host Rockets.

Edison’s lone win came at first singles as Alli Vogus beat Ashley Schiller (6-2, 6-0). At second singles, Lizzie Campbell fell to Colleen Warner (6-2, 6-1), while Lilly Kreglow lost to Jocelyn Rollheiser (6-1, 6-1).

The first doubles team of Keira Keoghan and Ivy Kluding lost to Emma Hand and Jesse Bolander (6-0, 6-1). At second doubles, Sara Gates and Delaney Lococo lost to Addison Auer and Abby Schiller (7-6, 6-2).

