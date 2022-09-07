Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Three Vols Out Against Pitt
Three Tennessee players are inactive for the 24th ranked Vols’ critical week two matchup against No. 17 Pitt. Linebackers Juwan Mitchell and Kwauze Garland along with cornerback Dee Williams will miss to top 25 matchup Saturday afternoon. Sophomore reserve tight end Miles Campbell also did not make the trip.
saturdaydownsouth.com
JT Shrout, former Tennessee QB, reportedly in line for 1st start for Colorado
J.T. Shrout, a member of the Tennessee football team for 3 seasons before transferring to Colorado, is reportedly set for his 1st-ever start with the Buffaloes on Saturday against Air Force. Shrout signed with the Volunteers from the class of 2018 and played in 8 games with 1 start. His...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee starting to come to life against No. 17 Pitt, leads at half
Tennessee took a punch to the face to start out its top 25 matchup against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium. But after a few rough possessions, the Vols started to regroup. The Vols found the end zone by way of Jabari Small. A few possessions later, quarterback Hendon Hooker found Bru...
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Tennessee Soccer Players Display Skills in Hilarious Viral Video
If you’re walking on campus in Knoxville, you’ve been warned.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
Claiborne High School coach reinstated until end of football season
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County high school coach was reinstated until the end of the football season after he was released from his duties at the end of August, education leaders said on Thursday. The Claiborne County Board of Education met a Claiborne High School for a...
wvlt.tv
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
5starpreps.com
Greeneville Greene Devils survive at upset-minded Morristown West with late rally in 28-21 win
MORRISTOWN – Greeneville got the win over Morristown West as expected Friday, but there was a bigger takeaway from the game. The Trojans are for real, and look for West to be a factor down the road this season in the Class 5A playoff picture. Greeneville (4-0), the state’s...
crossvillenews1st.com
COUNTRY SINGER JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY TOUR BUS CRASHES ON I-75
County singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
Loved ones remember man who drowned at Douglas Lake
The body of 28-year-old Wade E. Brady was found after he drowned at Douglas Lake in Sevier County Saturday night. The mother of his child, Britney Kaufman told us that he was someone who made light of any situation.
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Popular Gatlinburg TN Theme Park’s $34 Million Expansion — See Previews
Just within the last week, we reported on a new attraction in Sevierville, Tennessee, proving you need at LEAST a week in the Great Smoky Mountains to get everything in that you want to do. But maybe a week isn't enough anymore. You just know the various tourism commissions in...
Texas lab to help with identification efforts in Oak Ridge dead newborn case
A Texas lab that just helped identify an Indiana teen whose remains were found decades ago in Campbell County is taking on another East Tennessee mystery: the genetic identity of a newborn found floating in 2020 in Melton Hill Lake. "Baby Wyatt," as authorities eventually dubbed him, was found in...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
WATE
Powell High School students honor teacher with award-winning documentary
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School students create an award-winning documentary honoring their late teacher Eric Robertson. When students at Powell High School found out that their teacher and basketball coach Eric Robertson has passed away, one student made it her mission to honor their late teacher by making a film celebrating Mr. Robertson’s life and dedication to the students of Powell. This documentary has since gone on to win awards for storytelling and truly showcases what it means to have Panther Pride.
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
