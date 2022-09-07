ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Three Vols Out Against Pitt

Three Tennessee players are inactive for the 24th ranked Vols’ critical week two matchup against No. 17 Pitt. Linebackers Juwan Mitchell and Kwauze Garland along with cornerback Dee Williams will miss to top 25 matchup Saturday afternoon. Sophomore reserve tight end Miles Campbell also did not make the trip.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee starting to come to life against No. 17 Pitt, leads at half

Tennessee took a punch to the face to start out its top 25 matchup against Pitt at Acrisure Stadium. But after a few rough possessions, the Vols started to regroup. The Vols found the end zone by way of Jabari Small. A few possessions later, quarterback Hendon Hooker found Bru...
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
wvlt.tv

The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
Ryan Callahan
crossvillenews1st.com

COUNTRY SINGER JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY TOUR BUS CRASHES ON I-75

County singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when his tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line. The 57-year-old singer was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
WATE

Powell High School students honor teacher with award-winning documentary

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School students create an award-winning documentary honoring their late teacher Eric Robertson. When students at Powell High School found out that their teacher and basketball coach Eric Robertson has passed away, one student made it her mission to honor their late teacher by making a film celebrating Mr. Robertson’s life and dedication to the students of Powell. This documentary has since gone on to win awards for storytelling and truly showcases what it means to have Panther Pride.
247Sports

247Sports

