KLEWTV
Wildfire ignites in Cloverland, Asotin County
A wind-driven wildfire has ignited in the Cloverland area of Asotin County. Members of the Blue Mountain Fire Department, Asotin County Fire District 1, the City of Asotin, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are at the scene. They have been fighting this fire since about 1:00 p.m....
KLEWTV
September 11 Memorial Procession and Ceremony in Pullman
The City of Pullman is inviting the public to its special memorial ceremony, honoring and remembering those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The silent procession will begin at 2 p.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall at 3 p.m.
KLEWTV
Prospect Fire in Latah County now 15% contained
The Idaho Department of Lands flew an unmanned aerial system (UAS) over the Prospect Fire near Harvard early this morning. "The data gathered helped operations focus firefighter efforts on areas with the highest concentration of heat along the fireline," officials said in their daily update. "It also validated areas along the fireline declared contained and determined a more precise geo-referenced fire perimeter.."
KLEWTV
Sept. 10 update for Double Creek, Sturgill, Nebo, Goat Mountain Two Fires
According to Saturday morning's update on the wildfires burning in Wallowa County in northeast Oregon, the cooler weather has moderated fire behavior somewhat in the timber. However, the fire is still actively spreading in the grass, officials said. Structure protection preparations are complete along Lostine Road. Oregon State Fire Marshal...
KLEWTV
Procession route for LCV September 11th Memorial Procession
Firefighters and police officers from around the region would like to invite you to this year’s Annual September 11th Memorial Procession, Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin announced. Each year area police officers and firefighters gather to remember their fallen brothers and sisters and to celebrate the...
Lewiston City Council Hears Update on Potential Homeless Shelter Sites
LEWISTON - In August the City of Lewiston sent out 1,115 letters to property owners in zones where a homeless shelter could be potentially located. During the September 6th City Council Special Work Session, Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch gave an update on the letter campaign. Out of the...
KLEWTV
Asotin Co. Corrections Sgt. accused of excessive use of force on an inmate
Asotin County Corrections Sergeant Art Musser was placed on unpaid administrative leave on September 8, 2022, stemming from allegations of excessive use of force, according to a press released by the Asotin County Sheriff's Office. Undersheriff Jody Brown said the complaint was filed on March 31, 2022, by an inmate...
KLEWTV
Air quality advisory in effect for our region due to wildfire smoke
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule. The forecasted...
KLEWTV
Firefighters in NE Oregon gaining upper hand on Double Creek Fire
Fire officials said on Friday morning, that fire activity was much lighter on Thursday than on previous days and progress is being made on containment lines on the Double Creek Fire. Double Creek Fire: 137,179 acres | 15% contained. Evacuations: Level 3 “Go Now” is in effect for the Town...
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Extinguish Hay Truck And Field Fire Near Moscow Thursday
Moscow Volunteer Firefighters extinguished a truck and field fire just East of town on Thursday afternoon. City and rural volunteer fire department crews were called to a truck fire off Mountain View Road near Darby Road around noon. When volunteers arrived, the truck hauling hay was completely on fire and the flames had spread to a stubble field burning about 5 acres. The fire was heading toward nearby homes. Volunteers were able to protect the homes and quickly extinguish the flames. Crews spent the afternoon putting out the haybales that were on fire. No one was hurt. Idaho Department of Lands and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The fire was in the Moscow Rural Fire District.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax For Allegedly Possessing Stolen Car
A 44 year old Spokane man was arrested in Colfax early Thursday morning for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle. A Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a driver shortly after midnight for an equipment violation. The driver Adam Phipps was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Spokane County for assault. Deputies say Phipps was hauling car that turned out to be stolen out of Spokane from last year. He was taken into custody on the warrant and possession of stolen property.
pullmanradio.com
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
pullmanradio.com
Volunteers Quickly Extinguish Field Fire Near Steptoe
Volunteer Firefighters quickly extinguished a field fire near Steptoe Wednesday afternoon. Whitman County Fire District 11 Volunteers from Steptoe, Colfax, Diamond and Albion were called to the blaze around 2:00 off Hume Road. Initial reports indicate the fire burned about 30 acres in gusty winds. The blaze apparently started as a combine fire before the flames spread to the field.
pullmanradio.com
Prospect Fire In North Latah County Holding Steady At About 300 Acres 5% Contained
The Prospect Fire burning in North Latah County continues to hold steady. The fire remains at 5% containment having torched nearly 300 acres. The blaze is burning logging slash on private timberland about 8 miles North of Harvard. 140 personnel are assigned to the fire near Prospect and Meadows Creeks. Firefighters are preparing for a wind shift as the forecast is calling for gusty winds out of the East. Officials are asking people to stay out of the fire zone. The blaze was started by lightning on Saturday afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD in search of dog owner
The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
KLEWTV
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Rob Storm - Lewiston Bengals
LEWISTON, ID — Lewiston Bengals Defensive Tackle, Rob Storm says his job in stopping the run and making defensive plays every Friday night. He shares how football has shaped him into the person he is today. Rob Storm says that his coaches and teammates not only push him to...
KLEWTV
Xtreme Bulls Preview
President of the Lewiston Roundup Association, Bill Jenkins, confirmed to me that these Xtreme Bulls, weigh over a ton, roughly twenty-five hundred pounds. When I visited them earlier Wednesday, the bulls were calm, reserved, and perhaps, saving their energy for the show. "All you're going to see is bull riding,...
