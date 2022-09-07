ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dricus du Plessis, Darren Till verbally agree to UFC 282 fight

By Nolan King, Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPl8l_0hkotkJz00

Darren Till has his next target in his crosshairs.

After a string of withdrawals and a loss, Till (18-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) looks to return to the cage Dec. 10 at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC). The UFC has offered the bout and verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be signed in the coming days. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two people knowledgeable about the targeted matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. ESPN was first to announce the matchup.

Till, 29, most recently competed in September 2021 when he lost to Derek Brunson via submission. Out of his most recent six bookings, it’s the only fight that actually took place. Due to injuries and other unforeseen circumstances, Till has been snake-bit. He’ll look to pick up his second victory in six appearances in Las Vegas this December.

Du Plessis, 28, rides a five-fight winning streak into the bout. Three of those victories have been in the UFC, including knockouts of Markus Perez and Trevin Giles. In his most recent outing, he defeated Brad Tavares via unanimous decision at UFC 276.

With the addition, the UFC 282 lineup includes:

  • Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Doesn't deserve a title fight': Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's quick tap of Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev ended his fight week on a high note when he beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 featured bout. Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) kept his perfect record in tact when, after a troublesome week, he managed to defeated Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) by first-round submission in their 180-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Would've beat Khamzat': Twitter reacts to Nate Diaz's finish of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Nate Diaz shined through adversity again on Saturday when he defeated Tony Ferguson in their short-notice UFC 279 main event matchup. In the highly-publicized final fight on his current UFC contract, Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) added another greatest hit to his legendary resume when he toppled former interim UFC champ Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) by fourth-round submission in the welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz has 'no plans on not being back in the UFC' after finishing contract with win

LAS VEGAS – It was “mission accomplished” for Nate Diaz at UFC 279. The popular UFC standout Diaz (20-14 MMA, 15-12 UFC) had his anticipated final fight on his UFC contract Saturday when he submitted Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) in the fourth round of the welterweight headliner at T-Mobile Arena, bringing his obligations with the promotion to an end.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Markus Perez
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Dricus Du Plessis
Person
Robbie Lawler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 results: Daniel Rodriguez earns split decision nod in striking battle against Li Jingliang

LAS VEGAS – Despite a late shuffle in opponents, Daniel Rodriguez put together a solid striking performance to get his hand raised. Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) entered fight week preparing for a catchweight contest against Kevin Holland, whereas his replacement, Li Jingliang anticipated a welterweight fight against Tony Ferguson. Despite knowing the size difference, Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC) accepted the matchup, and the 180-pound catchweight bout became part of the UFC 279 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker secures another first-round finish, taps Ion Cutelaba to open main card

LAS VEGAS – Johnny Walker returned to the win column with another first-round finish to kick off the main card of UFC 279. The light heavyweight contest against Ion Cutelaba had a lot of promise to leave the judges out of the result, and Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) ensured that was the case as he finished the fight with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Sports#Mma#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Neither CM Punk nor Christian Cage will be wrestling again in 2022

Even if CM Punk is able to mend fences and return to an AEW ring down the road, it won’t be until well into 2023. Lost just a bit amid all the well justified hoopla over Punk’s post-All Out press conference rant and the subsequent altercation he had with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega was the fact that Punk was also injured that night. Initially, it was thought that he might have been hurt during the fight, but it turns out it occurred during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. It was later reported to be “serious,” and Dave...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy