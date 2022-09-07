ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dana White's Contender Series 53: Best photos from Las Vegas

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxOOS_0hkotXnQ00

Check out these photos from the fights at Dana White’s Contender Series 53 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0BqT_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CY2z2_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tMZh_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0JQq_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6nHm_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YO3P9_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXfYE_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LdeA_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIgoH_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a82w3_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lenu1_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAfGW_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaPxu_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnfiJ_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NfWU_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056K2T_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SY1wR_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4kmd_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dD4lf_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qC7Lt_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg3iy_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdPmj_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTfL2_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1X8y_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmpP6_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPMCU_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dF1Q0_0hkotXnQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKzOo_0hkotXnQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Doesn't deserve a title fight': Twitter reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's quick tap of Kevin Holland at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev ended his fight week on a high note when he beat Kevin Holland in the UFC 279 featured bout. Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) kept his perfect record in tact when, after a troublesome week, he managed to defeated Holland (23-8 MMA, 9-5 UFC) by first-round submission in their 180-pound catchweight fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Would've beat Khamzat': Twitter reacts to Nate Diaz's finish of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Nate Diaz shined through adversity again on Saturday when he defeated Tony Ferguson in their short-notice UFC 279 main event matchup. In the highly-publicized final fight on his current UFC contract, Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) added another greatest hit to his legendary resume when he toppled former interim UFC champ Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) by fourth-round submission in the welterweight bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz has 'no plans on not being back in the UFC' after finishing contract with win

LAS VEGAS – It was “mission accomplished” for Nate Diaz at UFC 279. The popular UFC standout Diaz (20-14 MMA, 15-12 UFC) had his anticipated final fight on his UFC contract Saturday when he submitted Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) in the fourth round of the welterweight headliner at T-Mobile Arena, bringing his obligations with the promotion to an end.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 results: Daniel Rodriguez earns split decision nod in striking battle against Li Jingliang

LAS VEGAS – Despite a late shuffle in opponents, Daniel Rodriguez put together a solid striking performance to get his hand raised. Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) entered fight week preparing for a catchweight contest against Kevin Holland, whereas his replacement, Li Jingliang anticipated a welterweight fight against Tony Ferguson. Despite knowing the size difference, Jingliang (19-7 MMA, 11-5 UFC) accepted the matchup, and the 180-pound catchweight bout became part of the UFC 279 main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker secures another first-round finish, taps Ion Cutelaba to open main card

LAS VEGAS – Johnny Walker returned to the win column with another first-round finish to kick off the main card of UFC 279. The light heavyweight contest against Ion Cutelaba had a lot of promise to leave the judges out of the result, and Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) ensured that was the case as he finished the fight with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Combat#Ufc Apex
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy