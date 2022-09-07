Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of Fame
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6th
WSMV
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly...
Shoplifting suspect arrested after jumping out of fleeing vehicle
A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.
WSMV
Carjacking on the rise in Nashville; Police warning over car thieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Car thefts are rising in Metro Nashville, according to Metro Police. WSMV 4 spoke with a woman who did not want to be identified about the early morning of September 5th when her Range Rover was stolen in front of her house. The theft was caught...
Deadly shooting at North Nashville gas station
One person has died following a shooting at a North Nashville gas station off Clarksville Pike Saturday.
WSMV
14-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 14-year-old in connection to shooting a man. On Saturday night around 7 p.m. officials received a call about shots fired on Third Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The shooting was between a 14-year-old and an adult male. The man...
WSMV
Pedestrian seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have struck a pedestrian early Friday morning and fled the scene. According to CPD, an officer stopped to assist a motorist around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, after the vehicle was seen stopped in the middle of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. with the hazard lights on.
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
WSMV
Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ resurfaces in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault victim dies
The suspect in an assault case is now facing more charges after the victim died in the hospital.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
Tennessee man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
Man, child nearly hit in drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Close to a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Gallatin.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Madison woman’s murder
An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued for Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for Trashai Siske's murder.
WSMV
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
