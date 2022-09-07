ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have struck a pedestrian early Friday morning and fled the scene. According to CPD, an officer stopped to assist a motorist around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, after the vehicle was seen stopped in the middle of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. with the hazard lights on.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville police investigating after body found in burned car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead inside a burning car Friday morning. Police found the body in the car under the Interstate 24 overpass on Old Glenrose Avenue. A witness called police when they saw the car burning. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ resurfaces in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials warned community members Thursday that a “Felony Lane Gang” had resurfaced in the Murfreesboro area. The Murfreesboro Police Department said the notorious gang is a group of thieves known for breaking into cars to steal things such as purses, wallets, and other items often left in plain sight. They then use the stolen ID cards, bank cards, and checks to steal cash from bank accounts. They also have been known to impersonate the victim to complete fraudulent transactions.
MURFREESBORO, TN

