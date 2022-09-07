Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Recession Signals Abound As U.S. Fed Hikes Rates
At the Jackson Hole Summit, Jerome Powell made it clear the Federal Reserve remains focused on combatting inflation despite recession signals rising in tandem. To wit:. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
investing.com
Oil Loses Big Support, Aims For $75
Oil broke a major support line on Wednesday, falling to its lowest since January. The significance of the breakout is further underlined by its strength, with an intraday drop of more than 6%. Oil prices fell right below the highs of the previous momentum in October last year. The basis,...
investing.com
Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday. Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady. British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy...
investing.com
WTI Crude Oil Has Finally Broken Through Its Summer Support
What are the macroeconomic, geopolitical and technical factors driving oil prices this week?. Despite Saudi-led OPEC+ output cuts, black gold has walked down the stairs to re-explore the lower floor after progressing in their July-August range between $85 and $100. Macroeconomics. On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday. President Joe Biden this summer appointed a presidential emergency board (PEB)...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
CARS・
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
What explains RBI's bullishness & why India is a $1tn investment magnet (Opinion)
Domestic consumption is making a strong comeback, traditionally one of the main drivers of India's economic growth. This is great news for businesses of all sizes. Simply put, when consumers spend more, businesses have more capital to invest in, and increased liquidity throughout the system energises complementary sectors and higher-end goods and services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
How GameFi contributes to the growth of crypto and NFTs
The crypto industry has grown tremendously over the past couple of years, and one of its biggest drivers is the GameFi industry. GameFi — a portmanteau of gaming and finance — enables gamers to earn rewards while playing. BTC price nears $21.7K as whales boost Bitcoin 'almost perfectly'...
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
Job creation in South Africa: the president’s advisors discuss what it will take
South Africa's education system has not given people numeracy and technical skills needed for jobs like plumbing. Mujahid Safodien/AFP via Getty ImagesAt the end of 2021, South Africa recorded its highest unemployment rate since the dawn of democracy, at 35.3%. The figure has marginally dropped but there is still concern about how the country will tackle this issue. Dori Posel spoke to Trudi Makhaya, economic advisor to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as Kenneth Creamer and Liberty Mncube, who are on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, about unemployment, job creation, the informal sector and the country’s challenges with excessive market power.
investing.com
Dubai grants regulatory approval for Blockchain.com office: Report
Blockchain wallet and cryptocurrency exchange platform Blockchain.com has reportedly secured regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, or VARA. According to a Friday report from Reuters, VARA signed an agreement which will allow Blockchain.com to open an office in Dubai. The crypto firm currently operates several offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Singapore.
Is Shiba Inu a Buy? This One Metric Holds the Answer
Burn rate is a crucial metric for understanding how Shiba Inu can ever address the massive imbalance between supply and demand.
investing.com
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up
From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. Switzerland-based Crypto Valley Association will partner with Dubai’s Crypto Oasis to collaborate in the ongoing development of the blockchain industry in both countries. From the valley to oasis: Swiss and Dubai crypto associations team up. BTC price...
investing.com
Double Whammy: Appreciating dollar, US inflation bad news for Indian students
Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) The rupees fall against the US dollar is not a new phenomenon, but it always catches many tight-budgeted parents and their wards studying or aspiring to study there unawares. This time around, the inflation in the US has also to be managed. While many countries are...
investing.com
Excise duties on petrol, diesel zoomed up despite crude staying below $80
The government's revenue generation through levy of excise duty saw a growth of 126 per cent between 2014-15 and 2021-22. The income growth was 186 per cent during the same period. According to official data provided by the Petroleum Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), excise duty on petrol...
Comments / 0