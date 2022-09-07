This is the 10th anniversary of “Operation: Forever Grateful” (OFG) that was established in 2012 at the Delaware County Fair. The first year it was a fair event to honor and thank Delaware County veterans. There were 200 guests with 85 veterans at the first year of the event. OFG has continued to grow over the years. There is no charge for veterans, active duty military and their guests, or Gold Star Families to attend the dinner. Verified veteran support groups are also able to attend. Identification to verify veterans, active duty military and others must be provided to attend.

