Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be a game-time decision among 7 on status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sneaker Freaks to hold its 10th anniversary sneaker convention SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Delaware Gazette
Pacers take sting out of Yellow Jackets
The Delaware Hayes girls tennis team made the most of its trip to Mount Vernon Thursday afternoon, sweeping the doubles courts and taking two of three at singles en route to a solid 4-1 win over the Yellow Jackets. Reghan Gist and Ava Vogel picked up the singles wins. Gist...
Delaware Gazette
Severs leads Big Walnut over Hayes
SUNBURY — In a Delaware County showdown of unbeaten teams, the Big Walnut Golden Eagles rode another prolific effort from running back Nate Severs to a 34-14 win over visiting Delaware Hayes on Friday evening in Sunbury. Severs carried the ball 38 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns...
Delaware Gazette
No. 3 Ohio State cruises to 45-12 win over Arkansas State
COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State overcame a sloppy, mistake-filled first-half performance to cruise to a 45-12 win over Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. Quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 16 of his 24 attempts for 351 yards and four touchdowns, three of which were hauled in by sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., in just three quarters of action.
Delaware Gazette
Delaware fifth graders visit Stratford
This week, fifth graders at Woodward Elementary School in Delaware spent two days at the Stratford Ecological Center learning about plants, animals and nature’s cycles. Fifth grade teacher Robert Sexton was one of the organizers of the trip. He said fifth grade students had been coming to Stratford as part of a field trip for years, and the school planned to make it a regular yearly trip before the pandemic put those plans on hold.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware Gazette
Endangered Masai giraffe calf born at zoo
POWELL — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating the arrival of an adorable — and very important — new face in the Heart of Africa region. With a fuzzy mane, unique spot pattern, enviable eyelashes, and long wobbly legs that have already supported excited “zoomies,” a male Masai giraffe calf was born on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2:45 p.m. to mom, Zuri. Not only is the calf fiercely cute, but his birth is especially significant as it marks an important achievement for the future of this endangered species.
Delaware Gazette
When discipleship stops short
North of Akron is (or maybe was) a great tower that reached well above surrounding buildings – including the church building for which it was to be a functioning part. Unfortunately, the congregation ran out of money before completing the tower. What a heartache for the people. Any task...
Delaware Gazette
Civil War scholar to discuss Lee’s forces
Appomattox has long served to mark the end of the American Civil War, but, in reality, it has “a far more contentious, uncertain, ambiguous, and lengthy ending,” says Caroline E. Janney, Ph.D., the John L. Nau III Professor of the American Civil War at the University of Virginia.
Delaware Gazette
Operation: Forever Grateful celebrating 10 years
This is the 10th anniversary of “Operation: Forever Grateful” (OFG) that was established in 2012 at the Delaware County Fair. The first year it was a fair event to honor and thank Delaware County veterans. There were 200 guests with 85 veterans at the first year of the event. OFG has continued to grow over the years. There is no charge for veterans, active duty military and their guests, or Gold Star Families to attend the dinner. Verified veteran support groups are also able to attend. Identification to verify veterans, active duty military and others must be provided to attend.
RELATED PEOPLE
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut hires new treasurer
SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education selected a new treasurer Thursday, but the meeting was overshadowed by discussion about a book. The board approved a one-year contract for Darren Jenkins as interim treasurer, effective Sept. 25 through July 31, 2023. He will replace current Treasurer Jeremy Buskirk. Jenkins was welcomed to the district by board member Sherri Dorsch.
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County EMS tops list
The Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Department has been named the Dick Ferneau National EMS System of the Year for 2022. The honor is bestowed jointly by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) and EMS World magazine. Previous winners have included the San Antonio (Texas) Fire Department EMS and Onslow County EMS in North Carolina.
Delaware Gazette
New economic development director named
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday announced the hiring of Monica Conners, CEcD, as the county’s new economic development director. Conners, currently based in St. Louis, Missouri, will join the county Monday, Oct. 3. Conners most recently has worked as a business development executive, attracting companies to...
Comments / 0