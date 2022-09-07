Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$20,000, Ether rallies, Solana leads gains in Top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rallied in late Friday afternoon trading in Asia, helping drive up the global cryptocurrency market capitalization more than 5% to back above the US$1 trillion mark. Solana led the gains among tokens in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose over 7.5% in...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold gains, Terra Classic soars on Luna airdrop
Bitcoin held onto gains above US$19,000 in late afternoon trading in Asia. Ethereum also rallied to post the biggest gain among tokens in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 by market capitalization. Terra Luna Classic surged more than 50%. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 2.1% in the past 24 hours to US$19,192 at...
forkast.news
US raises red flag on crypto mining with concerns over carbon emissions
The U.S. said the carbon footprint of the cryptocurrency industry does not align with the country’s goals to decarbonize the economy, suggesting it may rein in the operations of crypto miners, according to a report released Thursday by the Office of Science and Technology in the White House. Cryptocurrency...
Is Shiba Inu a Buy? This One Metric Holds the Answer
Burn rate is a crucial metric for understanding how Shiba Inu can ever address the massive imbalance between supply and demand.
China's economy is slowing, its population aging. That could make it dangerous
China's economy is slowing and its population is aging. Will that prompt its leaders to take risks now, before their power declines?
forkast.news
The Ethereum Merge approaches; Building better systems
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 8, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Building future ready systems amid crypto winter. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world — in this episode of The Daily Forkast September 8.
forkast.news
Future of digital assets
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 9, 2022, presented by Joel Flynn. Digital currencies: What does the future look like?. We’re not talking price, we’re talking use, and how critical crypto will be to financial inclusion across the world. Join us in this episode of The...
forkast.news
Indian finance minister urges IMF to lead crypto regulation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) should lead the way in global regulation of crypto assets, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at their meeting in New Delhi. At their meeting on Wednesday, they discussed the significance of regulating crypto assets and the need...
Switzerland picks site near German border for nuclear waste storage
Swiss authorities have selected a site in northern Switzerland, not far from the German border, to host a deep geological storage repository for radioactive waste. After nearly 50 years of searching for the best way to store its radioactive waste, Switzerland is gearing up for its “project of the century”, entailing burying spent nuclear fuel deep underground in clay.
forkast.news
Asia banking giant DBS jumps into The Sandbox metaverse
DBS Bank Ltd., the largest lender in Southeast Asia, said it has partnered with The Sandbox, a blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform, to build new services for clients in the 3D virtual world that uses digital avatars. DBS is the first company in Singapore to sign a partnership with The Sandbox,...
