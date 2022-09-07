Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: North Bergen man sold Oxycodone to undercover police detective
A North Bergen man has been arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone to an undercover police detective in East Rutherford, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Christopher Novembre, 44, of North Bergen, has been charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone) and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute CDS, Musella said in a statement.
3 NJ cops sentenced for robbing Paterson residents during illegal searches
Three Paterson police officers were sentenced on Thursday for illegally searching, beating and robbing the people they swore an oath to protect.
Union City police seeking public’s help to ID man wanted for two separate assaults
The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted for two separate assaults that occurred recently. The man in question, pictured above, is wanted in connection to two assault incidents committed on August 24th and September 7th, respectively. The suspect is described as...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES
State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
Essex County 'Cop's Cop' Who Lost Both Lungs To COVID Retires From Prosecutor's Office
Edward Negron battled many criminals. But the toughest fight of his life had nothing to do with any bad guys: COVID-19. The sergeant contracted the virus last year and eventually underwent a double-lung transplant. While everything went smoothly, Negron felt it was a good time to retire from a 24-year career in law enforcement.
Videos show exchange of gunfire before cops fatally shot N.J. man, authorities say
The Office of the New Jersey Attorney General on Tuesday released video from a fatal exchange of gunfire between police and a West New York resident that ended with the man’s death. The fatal incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. June 3 when police responded to a 911 call involving...
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts, jewelry into N.J. prison for bribes, officials say
A corrections officer at a New Jersey prison accepted as much as $500 a month in bribes from an inmate to smuggle items such jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso into the prison, authorities said. Werner Gramajo is charged with official misconduct, bribery, conspiracy and tampering with public records, the...
30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died
A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Newark Police Seeking Suspect in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking the public for assistance in identifying...
Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar
LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
3 members of drug ring admit roles in killing informant, 2 others, authorities say
Three members of a Newark-based drug trafficking organization have admitted their roles in three killings on behalf of the group, including that of a federal informant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Tyquan Daniels, 26, Ali Hill, 29, and Thomas Zimmerman, 26, all of East Orange, pleaded guilty to...
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment
MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
New body camera video released in case of Edison teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old
New video is being released in the case of a teacher who is facing charges for allegedly abusing a 2-year-old boy in Edison. Nusrat Ameen, a teacher at the "I Can Kids" day care for the last 12 years, was arrested in August. Body camera footage is now being released...
FBI responds to $100K robbery at Bronx post office, USPS worker pistol-whipped
A masked attacker attacked the woman while the male employee was already inside, prompting her to fall to the ground and call for his help.
Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver
Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
