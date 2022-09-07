ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: North Bergen man sold Oxycodone to undercover police detective

A North Bergen man has been arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone to an undercover police detective in East Rutherford, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Christopher Novembre, 44, of North Bergen, has been charged with third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance (Oxycodone) and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute CDS, Musella said in a statement.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

MIDDLESEX COUNTY: STATE POLICE ARREST 11 FUGITIVES

State Police & Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 11 Fugitives, Including Individuals Wanted for Violent Crimes in Middlesex County. New Brunswick, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated a two-day cooperative mobile deployment that led to the arrest of 11 fugitives in Middlesex County. This deployment is part of a comprehensive initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West New York, NJ
West New York, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old NJ Cold Case Leads To Alleged Killer Who Has Since Died

A 30-year cold case investigation has led to identifying the alleged killer, who has since died, authorities said. The multi-agency probe "conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah 'Debbie' Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Firearms#Violent Crime#N J Ag#Hudson Streets#Ems#Ag
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar

LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden...
LINDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Driver accused of dragging woman, 78, out of Access-A-Ride car released after Brooklyn arraignment

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday. Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Watch: Robber tackles man into fruit stand in the Bronx, cops say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber was caught on video tackling a man into a fruit stand and beating him up on a Bronx street before stealing his belongings, police said. The suspect approached the 42-year-old victim on Jerome Avenue in University Heights on Aug. 29 at around 10:50 a.m. The thief pushed […]
BRONX, NY
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
BAYONNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy