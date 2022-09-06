ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Red and Black

Weekend preview: Rap Fest, Water Festival and more

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more. WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Theatre. PRICE: $23-$27 Friday, Sept. 9. POLITICAL TALK.
ATHENS, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience One Of The Best Oktoberfest Parties In Atlanta At Tucker Brewing

Celebrate and honor Oktoberfest at Tucker Brewing this fall, at their 5th Annual Tucktoberfest taking place from September 17 until October 2, 2022! Yes, that’s right! There’s an epic Oktoberfest celebration happening for two weeks and one day, taking over Tucker’s legendary brewery, which happens to feature one of our favorite beer gardens in the ATL.
TUCKER, GA
CBS 46

Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Renaissance Festival and 13 Stories Haunted House have announced The Village, their new haunted house for the Halloween season. The house will be open 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The experience consists of two sections: The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Stone Mountain Park’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival set for Sept. 8-11

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stone Mountain Park will host the 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11. Over 350 vendors will populate the Yellow Daisy Vintage Village to showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and more. There will also be live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and a book signing by author Stacy West. West’s book 57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cozy, Inviting Home blends vintage and modern styles for a unique look.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Fabulous Things To See And Do On The Atlanta BeltLine

The Atlanta BeltLine is where “Atlanta comes together”, being one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States. With local parks, mind-blowing street art, and unbeatable attractions on offer throughout the beloved looping trail of our city, keep reading for some of the top things to do on the trail, and some epic BeltLine inspiration!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy The Taste Of Brookhaven While Also Supporting A Great Cause

With Atlanta being such a foodie forward city, it’s hard to keep up with all their events and tastings. But! don’t worry we do our best to keep you in the loop. The Taste of Brookhaven is right around the corner. This years TOB will be taking place September 15, 6-10 pm at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter At Villa Christina.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:. Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Get Into The Spooky Season Spirit At Ponce City Market’s Pumpkin Patch

If you’re a big Ponce City Market-goer, then you’re probably looking forward to their pumpkin patch returning to the ATL icon for spooky season! Beginning Friday, October 14, Ponce City Market goers can fall into the spirit of the season with a pumpkin patch featuring festive decor, a variety of pumpkins, candy apples and sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
GEORGIA STATE

