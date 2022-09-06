Read full article on original website
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around town
(Photo/School Street Playhouse) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family. “Little Shop of Horrors” is at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Rap Fest, Water Festival and more
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more. WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Theatre. PRICE: $23-$27 Friday, Sept. 9. POLITICAL TALK.
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
secretatlanta.co
Experience One Of The Best Oktoberfest Parties In Atlanta At Tucker Brewing
Celebrate and honor Oktoberfest at Tucker Brewing this fall, at their 5th Annual Tucktoberfest taking place from September 17 until October 2, 2022! Yes, that’s right! There’s an epic Oktoberfest celebration happening for two weeks and one day, taking over Tucker’s legendary brewery, which happens to feature one of our favorite beer gardens in the ATL.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Around the World in the DTL — a multi-cultural festival in Gwinnett this weekend
The City of Lawrenceville will host “Around the World in the DTL” once again in 2022. The FREE, two-day event will feature a diverse selection of food, music, and activities for all ages. You can enjoy special performances and food selections from around the world, as well as...
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
CBS 46
Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Renaissance Festival and 13 Stories Haunted House have announced The Village, their new haunted house for the Halloween season. The house will be open 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The experience consists of two sections: The...
Red and Black
Athens restaurant roundup: student nights at Farm Burger, the Culinary Market returns and more
Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
CBS 46
Stone Mountain Park’s 54th Yellow Daisy Festival set for Sept. 8-11
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stone Mountain Park will host the 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11. Over 350 vendors will populate the Yellow Daisy Vintage Village to showcase antiques, vintage collectibles, and more. There will also be live entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and a book signing by author Stacy West. West’s book 57 Buttermilk Acres: Mixing Vintage & New for a Cozy, Inviting Home blends vintage and modern styles for a unique look.
secretatlanta.co
10 Fabulous Things To See And Do On The Atlanta BeltLine
The Atlanta BeltLine is where “Atlanta comes together”, being one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States. With local parks, mind-blowing street art, and unbeatable attractions on offer throughout the beloved looping trail of our city, keep reading for some of the top things to do on the trail, and some epic BeltLine inspiration!
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy The Taste Of Brookhaven While Also Supporting A Great Cause
With Atlanta being such a foodie forward city, it’s hard to keep up with all their events and tastings. But! don’t worry we do our best to keep you in the loop. The Taste of Brookhaven is right around the corner. This years TOB will be taking place September 15, 6-10 pm at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter At Villa Christina.
secretatlanta.co
Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Mind-Bending Stranger Things Experience Coming To Atlanta
This fall, Atlanta’s Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St.) will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life. The Mind Flayer is scary but nothing is as terrifying as missing...
CBS 46
Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | Sept. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the Atlanta dining scene, including new restaurants, new menu items, tastings and dinners, festivals and more. Here’s the latest news from around metro Atlanta:. Marlow’s Tavern is now offering a special ribs & whiskey menu through Oct. 3. Drinks...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
secretatlanta.co
Get Into The Spooky Season Spirit At Ponce City Market’s Pumpkin Patch
If you’re a big Ponce City Market-goer, then you’re probably looking forward to their pumpkin patch returning to the ATL icon for spooky season! Beginning Friday, October 14, Ponce City Market goers can fall into the spirit of the season with a pumpkin patch featuring festive decor, a variety of pumpkins, candy apples and sweet treats.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out for pizza from time to time, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Georgia that you should definitely visit net time you are craving good food. All of them are highly praised by local people and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. So if you have never visited these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and you pay them a visit as soon as possible. Once you taste their food, you'll want to keep going back for more.
