Siskiyou County, CA

KDRV

FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory

SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Mountain Fire crosses containment lines, new Evacuation Orders issued

UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Mountain Fire has crossed containment lines. A CalFire afternoon update lists the wildfire west of Weed as 70% contained. The Sheriff's Office issued new Evacuation Orders & Warnings to the area. They include:. An EVACUATION ORDER for Zones SIS-5102-B and...
WEED, CA
County
Siskiyou County, CA
KDRV

Mill and Mountain Fires show no growth, containment increases

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mill and Mountain Fires both showed no growth overnight, all while fire crews were able to increase containment on the two fires. As of this morning, CalFire reported the Mill Fire at 3,935 acres, and they were able to increase containment to 75%. There have been no additional structures destroyed, but 242 are still threatened.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

'Fall in Love' at the shelter this weekend

PHOENIX, Ore. -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, like so many other shelters nationwide, has seen a huge decrease in pet adoptions over the last few years. This weekend, September 10th & 11th, the shelter is hosting its "Fall in Love" low-cost adoption event. All dogs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $50. All cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. Please stop by the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to meet all of the available pets. No appointment is needed. If you do choose to adopt, your pet will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
PHOENIX, OR
KDRV

Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating

MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
MEDFORD, OR

