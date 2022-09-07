Read full article on original website
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
FireWatch: DEQ expands wildfire smoke air quality advisory
SALEM, Ore. -- Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon stems from wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says today Jackson, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties are in the advisory until at least Monday, September 12. DEQ...
FireWatch: Van Meter Fire evacuation order downgraded, shelter opened
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- The Klamath County Sheriff's Office says it is allowing people to return to their homes today near the Van Meter Fire. Sheriff Chris Kaber had ordered Level Three mandatory evacuations south of the fire for an area about three miles northeast of Merrill. This morning Klamath...
FireWatch: Mountain Fire crosses containment lines, new Evacuation Orders issued
UPDATE: The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the Mountain Fire has crossed containment lines. A CalFire afternoon update lists the wildfire west of Weed as 70% contained. The Sheriff's Office issued new Evacuation Orders & Warnings to the area. They include:. An EVACUATION ORDER for Zones SIS-5102-B and...
Mill and Mountain Fires show no growth, containment increases
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Mill and Mountain Fires both showed no growth overnight, all while fire crews were able to increase containment on the two fires. As of this morning, CalFire reported the Mill Fire at 3,935 acres, and they were able to increase containment to 75%. There have been no additional structures destroyed, but 242 are still threatened.
Van Meter Fire continues to grow in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – 5:29 P.M. UPDATE - There are updated evacuations for the #VanMeterFire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation for the Dodds Hollow area north of the town of Merrill. This includes all address on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road, Pope Road, and north of Taylor Road. ____________________________________________________________
'Fall in Love' at the shelter this weekend
PHOENIX, Ore. -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, like so many other shelters nationwide, has seen a huge decrease in pet adoptions over the last few years. This weekend, September 10th & 11th, the shelter is hosting its "Fall in Love" low-cost adoption event. All dogs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $50. All cats 6 months and older will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. Please stop by the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to meet all of the available pets. No appointment is needed. If you do choose to adopt, your pet will come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Helping a school & community in need: Phoenix-Talent School District sends support to Weed Union Elementary
It's not been an easy couple of days for the community of Weed in Siskiyou County after last Friday's, September 2, Mill Fire destroyed more than 50 homes in the area. Helping a school & community in need: Phoenix-Talent School District sends support to Weed Union Elementary. That's why on...
Medford Police arrest homicide suspect in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore. - Earlier today at approximately 1:25 p.m., Medford Police Detectives, assisted by MADGE Detectives and the MPD SWAT Team, located and arrested homicide suspect, Shawn Robert Conte. After being located in Ashland in the first block of Lowe Road, Conte was taken into custody without incident and is...
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team makes illegal marijuana bust in Jackson County
Jackson County - More than three thousand illegal marijuana plants have been harvested by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) on an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County Thursday. According to Oregon State Police, 3,162 illegal marijuana...
Thousands of marijuana plants destroyed in illegal marijuana grow in Josephine County
Josephine County - Thousands of illegal marijuana plants are now destroyed after the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites over the past three days. Two people were taken into custody and lodged at the Josephine County Jail. According to the Josephine...
1 killed in west Medford shooting, police investigating
MEDFORD, Ore. - 2:40 p.m. UPDATE - Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the homicide. Police are on the lookout for Shawn Robert Conte who is 26 years old. Conte should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see this subject please call 911. If you have information that may lead to his whereabouts, please call Medford Police Detective Hull (541-774-2283).
