After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
While summer is waning there are plenty of good days to ride your bicycle, as this beauty parked on Elmwood Avenue and Dempster Street reminds us. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Evanston, IL — 15 Top Places!
Evanston, nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, is a charming college town in the Prairie State of Illinois. This Chicago suburb offers the ideal backdrop for a much-deserved vacation as you explore its many attractions and dine at brilliant brunch spots. Have a memorable gastronomic tour by sampling delectable...
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 8, Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in ‘low’ risk level
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 51 for the week ending Sept. 7, compared to 42 for the week ending Sept. 1, an increase of 21%. The seven-day average of new cases in the state decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations increased by 4%. Cook County, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Above, Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus Wednesday evening on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. The No. 93 bus arrived before photographer Richard Cahan could learn their stories. From bus stops to beaches, from schools to City Council, the RoundTable aims to cover all of Evanston. Thanks for reading and supporting us on the journey.
evanstonroundtable.com
Three finalists for police chief job present different roads to change
Migdalia Bulnes currently serves as a Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, and has logged 24 years of continuous service with CPD. Offering advice to other officers, she said, she’ll tell them when it comes to de-escalating a tense situation, the biggest tool is not their gun. Rather, it’s their voice. “If used correctly and properly you’ll be able to win situations that are extreme,” Bulnes said.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
fox32chicago.com
'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
Cook commissioner mulls run for Chicago mayor
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson says he’s hearing from a lot of “disappointed” working people, urging him to challenge Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her job.
buildingupchicago.com
900 Randolph is just cool
900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
Greater Bronzeville Family Fest takes place on 9/11 on Chicago's South Side
The Greater Bronzeville Family Fest returns with a chance for a $25,000 giveaway.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 receives 13 applications for school board opening
Seeking to fill a vacant spot on its board, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 garnered interest from 13 candidates for the position who submitted applications by last Friday, Sept. 2. Marquise Weatherspoon, the former vice president of the school board, resigned effective immediately on Aug. 8. Weatherspoon herself was appointed to...
chicagocrusader.com
Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of Gary, passes at age 83
The Most Reverend Dale J. Melczek, third Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, passed from this life peacefully early in the morning on August 25, 2022, at the age of 83. On August 19, he celebrated thirty years with the Diocese of Gary. “Bishop Melczek was a true shepherd who...
fox32chicago.com
380 Chicago students receive free shoes to kick off the school year on the right foot
CHICAGO - Hundreds of Chicago students got help starting the school year on the right foot. Each child at Randolph Elementary in Auburn Gresham now sports brand-new sneakers. As every parent knows, these aren't cheap. "Expensive! Especially Nikes!," exclaimed Keviyona Ray, Randolph Elementary Principal. But the students didn't pay a...
Some former Chicago aldermen believe lack of civility is behind city council mass exodus
"While we were on the council, the folks sitting here, we had different viewpoints, but we always were respectful."
wgnradio.com
Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?
Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
The Spoke and Bird Opening Four New Locations in Chicago
Sites include Bridgeport, Printer's Row, Hyde Park, and Bronzeville
Doorbell Camera Captures Video of Thugs Attacking Illinois Woman
The neighbors claim the street they live on is a quiet one. However, a doorbell camera captured horrific video of thugs jumping out of a car and attacking an Illinois woman this week. This happened in a north Chicago neighborhood according to a video share by WGN News. The robbery...
How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?
Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
blockclubchicago.org
Enjoy An Evening Of Live Jazz And Art This Weekend In South Shore
SOUTH SHORE — The Central South Shore Area Council is hosting an art-filled family event Saturday for community members. Starry Starry Night runs 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 7600 S. Merrill Ave. with live jazz from the Roger Harris Jazz Quartet and a silent art auction. There will be refreshments, and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
