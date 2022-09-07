Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Three finalists for police chief job present different roads to change
Migdalia Bulnes currently serves as a Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, and has logged 24 years of continuous service with CPD. Offering advice to other officers, she said, she’ll tell them when it comes to de-escalating a tense situation, the biggest tool is not their gun. Rather, it’s their voice. “If used correctly and properly you’ll be able to win situations that are extreme,” Bulnes said.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Above, Nisar Behlim (left) and Bhikhu Patel wait for a bus Wednesday evening on Dodge Avenue just south of Emerson Street. The No. 93 bus arrived before photographer Richard Cahan could learn their stories. From bus stops to beaches, from schools to City Council, the RoundTable aims to cover all of Evanston. Thanks for reading and supporting us on the journey.
Mayor appoints Krissie Harris to fill 2nd Ward council seat
Mayor Daniel Biss announced Friday that he is appointing Krissie Harris to fill the vacant Second Ward council seat. Harris’ appointment will be put to a majority vote by sitting council members at the beginning of the Monday, Sept. 12 meeting. If confirmed, she will take office immediately and join the rest of City Council on the dais for the remainder of the meeting.
District 65 receives 13 applications for school board opening
Seeking to fill a vacant spot on its board, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 garnered interest from 13 candidates for the position who submitted applications by last Friday, Sept. 2. Marquise Weatherspoon, the former vice president of the school board, resigned effective immediately on Aug. 8. Weatherspoon herself was appointed to...
ETHS Booster Club holding its first in-person fundraiser in three years
After hosting events online and raising money for athletics and activities remotely for more than two years, the Evanston Township High School Booster Club’s signature fundraiser, Boosterpalooza, will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Autobarn Nissan of Evanston. Each year, the club allocates about $100,000 for...
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
Emissions data show slow recovery in energy consumption from pandemic
Emissions survey data from 2021 show a slow recovery in Evanston’s electricity and gasoline consumption from decreases during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an accelerating adoption of electric vehicles by residents and visitors. Sustainability and Resilience Coordinator Cara Pratt shared the data and conclusions with the Environment Board at its...
