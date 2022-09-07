A Big Island man faces charges in connection with an incident earlier this month involving the alleged robbery of an all-terrain vehicle. Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the charges against 30-year-old Anthony Mercer of Puna stem from a Sept. 2 incident in a remote fishing area about 1 mile off Government Beach Road in Puna. Mercer allegedly took an ATV after brandishing what was thought to be a firearm, which was later determined to be a piece of metal wrapped in his boxer briefs.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO