Hawaii State

Comments / 21

Kelly Stack
4d ago

Leave him alone! the Democrat created fiasco is a bomb. We all know ANOTHER STAGED EPISODE JUST LIKE UVALDE TO FIT THEIR CORRUPT NARRATIVE.

Reply(10)
4
KHON2

Hawaii man pleads guilty to charges from Capitol Breach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that two men pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the men is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys. According to the DOJ, the men pleaded guilty […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history

Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with local mooncakes. Defense attorneys work to free violent crime defendants after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. More fallout Friday over a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a high-profile murder case. New numbers show Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign that didn’t work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New primary election spending reports show the Carpenter’s Union PAC broke all records trying to keep Sylvia Luke from the lieutenant governor’s office, including ads many called a smear. And now that Luke is on the Democratic ticket with gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, she’s making...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Puna Man Charged in Connection With Alleged ATV Robbery

A Big Island man faces charges in connection with an incident earlier this month involving the alleged robbery of an all-terrain vehicle. Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the charges against 30-year-old Anthony Mercer of Puna stem from a Sept. 2 incident in a remote fishing area about 1 mile off Government Beach Road in Puna. Mercer allegedly took an ATV after brandishing what was thought to be a firearm, which was later determined to be a piece of metal wrapped in his boxer briefs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui police make seven DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend

Maui Police arrested seven motorists for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant during a Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement effort. The campaign, which started on Friday, Sept. 2, and continued through the holiday weekend, involved five separate intoxication checkpoints. Police towed all seven vehicles used by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the queen. “The state of...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

