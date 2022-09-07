Read full article on original website
Kelly Stack
4d ago
Leave him alone! the Democrat created fiasco is a bomb. We all know ANOTHER STAGED EPISODE JUST LIKE UVALDE TO FIT THEIR CORRUPT NARRATIVE.
Reply(10)
4
Related
Hawaii man pleads guilty to charges from Capitol Breach
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that two men pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the men is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys. According to the DOJ, the men pleaded guilty […]
Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Two men, including the founder the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, pleaded guilty Friday to felony obstruction of an official proceeding for their actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Nicholas Ochs, 36, and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM sues state, City of Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and State Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Martin Kao, charged with pocketing Paycheck Protection funds, pleads guilty to all charges
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii resident Martin Kao, who was charged with stealing millions from the COVID paycheck protection program in 2020, pleaded guilty to all eight counts in court on Thursday. Kao, 49, was accused of taking $12.8 million intended for COVID paycheck relief through the Paycheck Protection Act.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former CEO of Hawaii company pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former CEO of a Hawaii company has pleaded guilty to eight federal counts, including fraud and money laundering. Martin Kao is the former CEO of Martin Defense Group, which was formerly known as Navatek. His plea agreement comes two years after the FBI raided the downtown...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers victims, heroes 21 years after 9/11 attacks
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks. A somber remembrance ceremony was held Friday in Downtown Honolulu to mark the anniversary. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi delivered the keynote address, while members of the Honolulu Police Department, Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A look back at the most destructive storm in Hawaii's history
Hawaii Chinese Chamber of Commerce celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival with local mooncakes. Defense attorneys work to free violent crime defendants after Hawaii Supreme Court ruling. More fallout Friday over a state Supreme Court ruling that dismissed a high-profile murder case. New numbers show Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police arrest teen accused of bringing pellet gun, drugs onto school bus
Sources said a man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. ‘Bows football heads to the Big House, set to meet No. 4 Michigan this weekend. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii union set spending record on political campaign that didn’t work
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New primary election spending reports show the Carpenter’s Union PAC broke all records trying to keep Sylvia Luke from the lieutenant governor’s office, including ads many called a smear. And now that Luke is on the Democratic ticket with gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, she’s making...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
Puna Man Charged in Connection With Alleged ATV Robbery
A Big Island man faces charges in connection with an incident earlier this month involving the alleged robbery of an all-terrain vehicle. Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced Wednesday, Sept. 7, that the charges against 30-year-old Anthony Mercer of Puna stem from a Sept. 2 incident in a remote fishing area about 1 mile off Government Beach Road in Puna. Mercer allegedly took an ATV after brandishing what was thought to be a firearm, which was later determined to be a piece of metal wrapped in his boxer briefs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo!. Join us next week on the Sunrise Mahalo Tour, where we’ll be going to a different island each day. Starting on Monday, Sunrise will be on Kauai. Tuesday, we’ll be Maui;...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
This weekend East shores may see a bump due to Hurricane Kay. An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. More stable trade wind conditions moving in. Updated: Sep....
mauinow.com
Maui police make seven DUI arrests over Labor Day weekend
Maui Police arrested seven motorists for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant during a Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement effort. The campaign, which started on Friday, Sept. 2, and continued through the holiday weekend, involved five separate intoxication checkpoints. Police towed all seven vehicles used by...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Destruction, recovery and love: A silver lining amid chaos of Hurricane Iniki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 30 years ago, Hawaii was hit by the most destructive hurricane in recorded history. Iniki caught a lot of people by surprise on Sept. 11, 1992. The Category 4 storm was supposed to pass south of Kauai, but made a hard turn to the north. Memories from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of Queen Elizabeth II
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the queen. “The state of...
Comments / 21