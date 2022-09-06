Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby Hazlewood
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
Related
MLB
Trout sizzling during four-game homer streak
ANAHEIM -- In a redux of their feat from the opening game of their series vs. the Tigers, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each homered in Wednesday’s 5-4 loss. It marked the eighth time this season Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the 22nd since the two became teammates in 2018.
MLB
Finale loss caps frustrating season at The Trop
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Red Sox rode into Tropicana Field on Labor Day riding a five-game winning streak. Were their postseason hopes realistic at that point? Probably not. Could they at least have made things interesting by turning that five-game winning streak into a 10- or 11-game run? They thought so.
MLB
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
MLB
'A bad day' erases Castillo's record start
SEATTLE -- Given how it started, it’s wildly ironic how it ended. Luis Castillo set a Mariners record by striking out each of his first seven batters to begin Wednesday's matinee at T-Mobile Park, just two hours after manager Scott Servais fielded questions over how buttoned-up Seattle’s defense has been all season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Nats pitcher's key to success? His ballpark photo album
ST. LOUIS -- Erasmo Ramírez walked toward home plate at an empty Citi Field three hours before first pitch on Saturday afternoon. He stood behind the dish and raised his phone to snap a photo. Then, he stepped into the batter’s box -- once from the right, once from the left -- and looked toward the outfield.
MLB
Manoah's approach vs. O's: 'Put them to sleep early'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on what grew into an intense, at-times heated half-week at Camden Yards, they did so with one primary goal: to create separation in the American League Wild Card race. Four games later, they departed the Charm City having accomplished just that. Toronto created...
MLB
Here's when Verlander expects to return
HOUSTON -- Saying things have gone as smoothly as he could have hoped for at this point in his recovery, Astros ace Justin Verlander threw off the front of the mound prior to Wednesday’s game at Minute Maid Park as he continues his rehab from a right calf injury suffered Aug. 28.
MLB
Varland impresses Twins in dazzling debut
NEW YORK -- It was a rough day for the Twins at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, dropping both ends of a doubleheader against the Yankees: the first game, 5-4, in 12 innings and the nightcap, 7-1. The losses put the Twins in a second-place tie with the White Sox, two games behind the Guardians atop the American League Central.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Gurriel (left hamstring) set to undergo tests
BALTIMORE -- The Blue Jays are surging in the thick of a heated, jumbled American League Wild Card race, winners in eight of their last 10 games after Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over the Orioles. They are also suddenly shorthanded. Already playing without slugger Teoscar Hernández (paternity list), Toronto...
MLB
Two years later, Chirinos finds joy -- and gets win
ST. PETERSBURG -- Just after Rob Refsnyder whiffed on an 86 mph splitter that tumbled through the bottom of the strike zone before settling into catcher Francisco Mejía’s glove, Yonny Chirinos pumped his fists and left his feet. He skipped toward the Rays’ dugout and clapped his right hand against his glove twice, a hint of a smile on his face as he looked down at the Tropicana Field turf.
MLB
'I feel good': Glasnow K's 2 in return to mound
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rehabbing Rays ace Tyler Glasnow pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in his first Minor League rehabilitation start for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday night. The most important thing about Glasnow’s first game action since June 14, 2021?. “I feel good,” Glasnow said by phone from...
MLB
Mets restore order atop NL East in DH sweep
PITTSBURGH -- Once again, reports of the Mets’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. Between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at PNC Park, Mets starter Chris Bassitt went out of his way to reference the idea (which he called “obviously a little extreme”) that the Mets’ three-game losing streak marked the beginning of an irrepressible spiral. The reality is much different, as Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and a resurgent offense demonstrated throughout a doubleheader sweep.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Varsho's 2 homers, Carroll's 1st not enough vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The D-backs' three-series win streak came to an end Wednesday as they fell, 6-3, to the Padres at Petco Park. Arizona had swept a three-game series against the White Sox on the road and then took two of three against the Phillies and three of four from the Brewers at home before losing two of three in San Diego.
MLB
Bucs falter in twin bill, but value learning opportunities
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates enjoyed their Tuesday night. They notched their latest win against a first-place team and Oneil Cruz hit a ball into the Allegheny River -- with, essentially, one hand. From top to bottom, it was one of the more fun wins of the season. On Wednesday, the Mets, who entered the day tied for first place in the NL East, found their footing and handled their business.
MLB
'Whatever it takes': Cole, IKF fuel DH sweep
NEW YORK -- The conversation took place after the sixth inning on Wednesday, when Gerrit Cole had already pumped more than 100 pitches toward the strike zone, signs of fatigue having set off blinking yellow caution lights in the dugout. The Yankees’ ace was asked if he could continue, and he nodded, telling manager Aaron Boone: “Whatever you need.”
MLB
Behind the scenes of Brown's electric debut
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Astros moved their Triple-A affiliate to the Houston suburb of Sugar Land prior to last season, it provided their players the ease of shuffling between the Minor Leagues and Major Leagues, as well as giving their front office the luxury of seeing the next wave of prospects without having to travel very far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Bassitt delivers stellar start when Mets need it most
PITTSBURGH -- Time and again, when the Mets need Chris Bassitt to give them length, he provides exactly what they require. During a week that has seen Max Scherzer land on the injured list, Taijuan Walker wrestle with a blister issue, and Carlos Carrasco deliver a disappointing start in his return from injury, the Mets found themselves in need of steady pitching -- particularly given a doubleheader Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They weren’t particularly surprised when Bassitt provided it during a 5-1 victory in Game 1, striking out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball.
MLB
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
MLB
Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble
OAKLAND -- Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset. Strider again showed his resolve while...
MLB
These pitcher-catcher batteries have had historic lifespans
In baseball, the relationship between a pitcher and a catcher is one of the most important aspects of the game. Some, like Tyler Gilbert and Daulton Varsho, find a rhythm immediately, but ultimately, the ones who stick together the longest are often the most successful. The most memorable battery of the 21st century has been together for the better part of 15 years in St. Louis in Cardinals’ righty Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina.
Comments / 0