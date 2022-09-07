MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Big Sky Bonus
07-13-15-20, Bonus: 7
(seven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty; Bonus: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $5,447
Lucky For Life
03-08-39-44-47, Lucky Ball: 3
(three, eight, thirty-nine, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4
(six, seventeen, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
Comments / 0