Spread Creek Fish Passage Project completed
The final phase of the collaborative Spread Creek Fish Passage Project has been completed. In 2010, a partnership effort spearheaded by Trout Unlimited removed a large irrigation diversion dam that spanned the entire width of Spread Creek. The dam, located just outside of Grand Teton National Park on the Bridger-Teton...
Road repair progressing in Yellowstone Park
Yellowstone National Park is making big strides in getting roads reconnected to Gardiner and Cooke City Montana. Reconnecting the park to those communities at the North and Northeast Entrance are the park’s highest priority. Superintendent Cam Sholly said that efforts to reconnect to these communities are on schedule and...
Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium September 26
The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month. The free two-day event begins at 8 a.m. on September 26 at the Little America Resort in Cheyenne.
Bears are feasting in Grand Teton National Park
It seems like summer barely started but now bears are bulking up on berries in Grand Teton National Park. As seasons change from summer to fall many bears begin to enter at state of hyperphagia when they increase feeding to gain weight for the winter hibernation. Hawthorn berries and chokecherries...
Plague confirmed in Wyoming
Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
Road work will close some Grand Teton roadways
Some temporary road closures will take place after Labor Day in Grand Teton National Park as construction and road improvements projects get underway. The southern portion of the Moose-Wilson Road from Granite Canyon Entrance to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve will close to all access the day after Labor Day, September 6. This section of road will reopen to winter activity in December, through March 2023.
Wyoming hunters will take samples for wasting disease
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department needs help from hunters again this fall to collect lymph node samples from elk and deer for chronic wasting disease testing. Since 1997 biologists have tracked the disease to understand how it affects the health of Wyoming’s deer and elk populations. Hank Edwards,...
Monkeypox found in Teton County
The Wyoming Department of Health is reporting the state’s second case of monkeypox which has been identified in a Teton County resident. Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.
Overdose antidote drug available for Wyoming Groups
Free orders of a temporary opioid overdose antidote known as NARCAN® are once again available for Wyoming groups through the Wyoming Department of Health. NARCAN® is a potentially lifesaving prescription medication designed to quickly help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit...
WYDOT housing recommended for approval
The Teton County Planning Commission has moved forward 23 units of employee housing for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The planners recommended approval of the deed-restricted employee units south of town that will be used to house WYDOT employees. Neighbors expressed concern about the traffic and water quality because of...
Idaho Officers seeking information about dead moose
Conservation Officers with Idaho Fish and Game are asking for information about a moose calf that was found dead in the middle of the Fish Creek Road near Kelly Canyon in Idaho on Wednesday. The calf likely died earlier that morning or late the night prior and Fish and Game...
Wyoming Game and Fish want elk samples
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking elk hunters in select areas to collect blood samples from their hunt to help the department keep an eye on brucellosis. Elk, bison and domestic cattle are susceptible to brucellosis, which may cause animals to abort calves and further transmit the disease.
Wyoming Unemployment Falls to 3.0% in July 2022
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. The largest unemployment...
Wyoming has its first case of Monkeypox
Wyoming has its first case of Monkeypox. The Wyoming Department of Health says the virus has been identified in a patient in Laramie County. State Health Officer and Epidemiologist, Dr. Alexia Harrist, says officials are following up with the individual to determine direct contacts with the adult man, who was tested within the last week.
WyoLotto celebrates birthday
WyoLotto is celebrating eight years operations. Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO, said they have contributed over $26.2 million to the state income, since 2014. A new game for players, WyoLotto KENO, will launch this year on Sept. 18. Each quarter the company transfers net profits of at least 75 percent to...
Register for Governor’s Business Forum
Registration for the 2022 Governor’s Business Forum is now open. The Forum will take place November 15-17, 2022 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming Campus in Laramie, WY. The Forum is co-hosted with Governor Mark Gordon and will once again feature speakers and...
Wyoming Senators congratulate Hageman
U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis are congratulating Harriet Hageman on her primary win in Wyoming. Barrasso said in a statement, “Harriet will be a tremendous ally in the fight to unleash American energy, combat inflation and secure our southern border.”. Lummis said, “Harriet is a tireless fighter...
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
Wyoming Highway Patrol is stepping up enforcement on drunk drivers. During the remainder of August and over the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, Wyoming law enforcement will be working to decrease impaired driving. Beginning today through September 5, officers, deputies, and troopers are participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement event.
