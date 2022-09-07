Read full article on original website
Ecology won't crunch cost of Washington copying California's new gas car sales ban
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be...
Illinois advocates, critics weigh in on Inflation Reduction Act's renewable energy spending
(The Center Square) – With a hefty price tag of $740 billion, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) had plenty of opponents, but how will the measure affect a switch to renewable energy?. The IRA is the biggest federal investment against climate change, aiming to cut gas emissions in less...
Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs
(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
North Carolina heath secretary says state could lose $1B in federal money by not expanding Medicaid
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Kody Kinsley is urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid this month, or risk losing up to $1 billion in federal incentives. "Given the significant strain on our health care system — particularly with regard to mental health —...
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes
(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a...
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he's been in office.
Gun policy group amends suit to lower age of open carry to 18 after victory in Texas
(The Center Square) — A national gun policy group amended its complaint against the state of Tennessee seeking to allow those between 18 and 20 to openly carry firearms. The amendment comes after the Firearms Policy Coalition won a similar case in Texas in late August. "The State cannot...
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law
(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
Utica Eyeing Crosswalk And Sidewalk Improvements
Have you or your children ever crossed Route 178 in Utica near an intersection and wanted to cross at a properly painted crosswalk for safety? Good news, an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant has been sourced to pay for that. Kevin Lindeman of the the North Central Illinois Council of Governments...
Illinois had 5th most police officers killed in the line of duty in 2021
(The Center Square) – Crime statistics from the FBI show an upward trend in violent crime. Among those crimes on the rise in Illinois are police killed in the line of duty. Data the FBI published in May shows the number of police feloniously killed across the country and by state.
