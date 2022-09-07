ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Illinois ranks 2nd in the nation in small businesses planning layoffs

(The Center Square) – Economists agree that job losses are a component of a recession, so a new survey of small businesses may be an ominous sign for the economy. The survey by the small business referral network Alignable shows a majority of small business owners in the U.S. said they are not hiring at this time, and some say they will be laying off workers.
Town hall focuses on Illinois' high property taxes

(The Center Square) – Illinois tax specialists and two candidates for elected office in Illinois cite faulty assessments, review board blunders and the highest-in-the-nation number of taxing bodies as some of the reasons for Illinois' high property taxes. The nonpartisan research and advocacy organization Reform for Illinois held a...
Oklahoma sued over transgender bathroom law

(The Center Square) - Three transgender students are suing Oklahoma over a law that requires them to use bathrooms based on the sex listed on their birth certificates. The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, Lambda Legal, and Covington & Burling LLP represent the three students in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit names the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state school superintendent, the attorney general and several school districts.
Utica Eyeing Crosswalk And Sidewalk Improvements

Have you or your children ever crossed Route 178 in Utica near an intersection and wanted to cross at a properly painted crosswalk for safety? Good news, an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Grant has been sourced to pay for that. Kevin Lindeman of the the North Central Illinois Council of Governments...
