Ipswich, MA

David Lebet obituary

David P. Lebet, age 91, of Ipswich, passed away on September 4, 2022. He was born in Hingham to Louis D. Lebet and Emma Lewis Atwood. The family moved to Haverhill, where his father’s family had lived since the 1900s. He graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover and received a...
ROWLEY, MA
Rowley police and fire log August 28 to September 4, 2022

9:33 a.m. Emergency medical services to Summer Street. 9:58 a.m. Emergency medical services to Main Street. 10:07 a.m. A 61-year-old Marlborough man was arrested for OUI drugs on Main Street. 12:10 p.m. Civil complaint on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 12:56 p.m. Animal complaint on Railroad Avenue. 5:44 p.m....
IPSWICH, MA
Zoning, extra money, contract approval on fall town meeting warrant

IPSWICH — If it’s fall town meeting, it usually means a zoning-heavy warrant. And planners didn’t disappoint this year. The warrant for the October 25 town meeting has nine articles, three of which relate to zoning. (Note: the print edition said Oct. 18 but the date was changed by the select board after the paper went to press).
IPSWICH, MA
Gifts for Ukraine

A group of residents at Cable Gardens has been working hard for most of the year on gifts for Ukraine. Anne (Blake) Perkins, Petie Jones, Shirley Calder and Pat O’Meara has knitted children’s hats, scarves, baby blankets and a large blanket, and collected toys and personal care items.
IPSWICH, MA

