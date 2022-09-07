Read full article on original website
Game of the Week: Las Plumas at Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week. Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week.
VOTE! Play of the Week: Enterprise vs. Chico
Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Enterprise and Chico. Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Enterprise and Chico.
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosts annual Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament
CORNING, Calif. - The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation's held its annual fundraiser at Rolling Hills Casino, which raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. There was a huge turnout on Friday at the Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament. "We get to meet so many unique children but what's common about all...
Dozens of survivors gather for Bear Fire remembrance
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago, the Bear Fire took lives and destroyed homes but it didn't destroy the community's bond. Dozens gathered on Saturday to honor those losses and reflect on how far they've come. Steve Sheldon has lived in Berry Creek for about 62 years and rebuilt...
$7 million secured to help rebuild Greenville
GREENVILLE, Calif. - Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said she has secured $7 million for the community of Greenville as it recovers from the Dixie Fire. “The North State has been hit hard by wildfires. Our communities have experienced some of California’s most devastating fires and seen entire communities destroyed. After relocating, some residents have even lost homes multiple times,” Dahle said in a news release.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke is in and the heat is out
Feel that!?!?! That is the cooler weather outside, being hidden by the smoke. We are still in the mid to upper 90s today, but that is about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday for most in the valley. The biggest thing to notice though is the smoke, It has gradually improved for parts of the valley today with much of the north valley now in the moderate category with Chico and the mid-valley sticking to the moderate air quality. The worst air is out towards the mountains and in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This evening we could see the smoke settle into parts of the valley, which means it may not be the best idea to open windows tonight. Temperatures as a result of the smoke are expected to bottom out in the low 70s.
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
Firefighters contain building fire in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a building fire in Los Molinos Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE says the fire was on Buena Vista Avenue and broke out around 2 p.m. At about 2:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews will remain at the...
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
Thursday marks 2 years since Bear Fire burned through Butte County communities
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago on Thursday the deadly Bear Fire exploded, burning through Berry Creek and Feather Falls. Sixteen people died, 2,400 buildings were destroyed and more than 300,000 acres burned before crews contained it. Thousands of people lost their homes and were left to figure out...
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Power restored to PG&E customers in Chico after tree branch falls on power lines
CHICO, Calif. 3:20 P.M. UPDATE - PG&E says power has been restored to the 32 customers who lost power Friday morning when a tree branch fell on the power lines. According to PG&E, at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Friday, a large oak tree branch fell and made contact with power lines along East 8th Street on Highway 32. The impact from the branch caused the lines to snap and tore down two power poles. The branch also tore down other utility lines in the area.
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
