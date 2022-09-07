Read full article on original website
Midland mayoral candidate talks upcoming election
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All eyes are on the Tall City as the race for mayor heats up. Three candidates tossed their hats into the ring following Mayor Patrick Payton’s announcement earlier this year that he would not seek a second term. This week, we sat down with mayoral hopeful, and long-time City Council member, Lori […]
Midland Wildcat Committee honors Mewbourne Oil
Though headquartered in Tyler, Mewbourne Oil’s roots are firmly planted in the Permian Basin. Founder Curtis Mewbourne – who passed away in June – drilled his company’s first wells in Glasscock County in 1965, said Ken Waits, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re...
New Business In Odessa Celebrates Their Revitalizing Grand Opening This Weekend
We are always excited to share about new businesses opening in our area and we love to support local businesses, especially if they are in the business of making us feel better. Revitalize Health and Wellness will be hosting its grand opening at its location in Odessa tomorrow. Revitalize Health...
How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
Brand New Murphy Express NOW Open At This Odessa Intersection
There is a new convenience store ready to roll here in the Permian Basin and it's at one of the most expanding intersections in Odessa. The newest Murphy Express USA convenience store opened today Wednesday, September 7th at around 1pm. This store is located at the intersection of Faudree and Highway 191. It's no secret that this intersection has been the sight of much growth in the past 2 to 3 years. And, with this new Murphy USA, the intersection continues to be one of the busiest with growth. This Murphy USA is located on the Southeast portion of the Faudree and Highway 191 intersection just south of Highway 191.
New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks
Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
Midland! Did You Know This Legendary Restaurant May Have Closed It’s Doors For Good?
They say all good things must come to an end. I guess that is the case for a restaurant that has been open for over 70 years. You know, the restaurant on Big Spring Street that has the pig outside!. Johnny Hackney and his family moved to Midland in 1951...
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument. According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
MPD searching for missing man
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
Have Your Last Name on the Back Window of Your Vehicle? 9 Other Signs You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) - Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to the world.
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
OPD investigating supermarket theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!
Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian edges Tascosa to stay undefeated
AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers hold off the Tascosa Rebels (2-1) by a point 13-12 to stay undefeated at 3-0. Watch the video above for highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
Mendoza to headline boxing event in Midland
Body Fort Stockton born boxer Abel Mendoza is a young star on the rise in the sport and could soon be in the big leagues of the boxing world. Local fans will get the rare and potentially one of the last opportunities to see the undefeated lightweight (34-0) on the regional scene later this month.
