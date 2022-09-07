There is a new convenience store ready to roll here in the Permian Basin and it's at one of the most expanding intersections in Odessa. The newest Murphy Express USA convenience store opened today Wednesday, September 7th at around 1pm. This store is located at the intersection of Faudree and Highway 191. It's no secret that this intersection has been the sight of much growth in the past 2 to 3 years. And, with this new Murphy USA, the intersection continues to be one of the busiest with growth. This Murphy USA is located on the Southeast portion of the Faudree and Highway 191 intersection just south of Highway 191.

ODESSA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO