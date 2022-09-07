ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Midland mayoral candidate talks upcoming election

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All eyes are on the Tall City as the race for mayor heats up. Three candidates tossed their hats into the ring following Mayor Patrick Payton’s announcement earlier this year that he would not seek a second term.  This week, we sat down with mayoral hopeful, and long-time City Council member, Lori […]
MIDLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Midland Wildcat Committee honors Mewbourne Oil

Though headquartered in Tyler, Mewbourne Oil’s roots are firmly planted in the Permian Basin. Founder Curtis Mewbourne – who passed away in June – drilled his company’s first wells in Glasscock County in 1965, said Ken Waits, the company’s president and chief executive officer. “We’re...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

How the Permian Basin and ‘magic fuel’ powered America in WWII

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - When AIRSHO takes off on Sept. 10-11, a lot of people’s minds will be on the planes and the history of World War II. That conjures up images of places like Germany, Japan, Hawaii, or England. But perhaps they should think of the Permian Basin as well.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Brand New Murphy Express NOW Open At This Odessa Intersection

There is a new convenience store ready to roll here in the Permian Basin and it's at one of the most expanding intersections in Odessa. The newest Murphy Express USA convenience store opened today Wednesday, September 7th at around 1pm. This store is located at the intersection of Faudree and Highway 191. It's no secret that this intersection has been the sight of much growth in the past 2 to 3 years. And, with this new Murphy USA, the intersection continues to be one of the busiest with growth. This Murphy USA is located on the Southeast portion of the Faudree and Highway 191 intersection just south of Highway 191.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of cashing fraudulent checks

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after being locked inside a convenience store by employees who accused him of cashing fraudulent checks. Daniel Cortez, 33, has been charged with forgery of a financial instrument.  According to court documents, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for missing man

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD said Collins has been found. The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing man.45-year-old Allan Chad Collins, of Midland, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. on September 4 at the Summerhill Apartments at 3001 Midland Drive. MPD said Collins does not have a […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

One dead after motor home fire in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after a mobile home fire in west Odessa early Wednesday morning. On September 7, 2022, at around 02:43a.m., the Ector County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call referencing a structure fire. Ector County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating supermarket theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing more than $1000 worth of meat from the HEB on the west side of town.  Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Did You Know There Is Haunted House As You Drive Into Lubbock From Midland? Here’s The Story Behind Woodrow Manor!

Have you ever noticed what used to be the nice house off to the right, just as you are about to be in Lubbock? It's at the exit you would take if you were going to go to Lubbock Cooper, the Woodrow Road exit. For many years the Woodrow Manor looked as if it were kept up with. When you look at it today it just looks like an overgrown abandoned house.
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa Bronchos vs. Keller Indians

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Keller Indians faced the Odessa Bronchos in a Thursday night football game. The bronchos fell short Thursday night losing to the Indians 56-21. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

RECAP: Midland suffers first loss, falling to Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team lost 27-8 to Amarillo on Thursday night at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was Midland’s (2-1) first loss of the season. Watch the video above for a recap of the game.
MIDLAND, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Mendoza to headline boxing event in Midland

Body Fort Stockton born boxer Abel Mendoza is a young star on the rise in the sport and could soon be in the big leagues of the boxing world. Local fans will get the rare and potentially one of the last opportunities to see the undefeated lightweight (34-0) on the regional scene later this month.
MIDLAND, TX

