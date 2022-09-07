Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Booker T Washington @ Geneva | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Booker T Washington takes on Geneva.
wtvy.com
WATCH: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch as industrial expansion and jobs are announced in Dothan.
altoday.com
Gateway Tire announces $9 million expansion
Gateway Tire announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest $9 million to expand its distribution hub in Dothan. The project is expected to add 30 new jobs to Houston County. Greg Canfield is the Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The distribution/logistics sector is one of the foundational...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
wdhn.com
Crowd count: Did Water World sink or swim?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s “Most Exciting Beach” is reporting they saw more than 80,000 people throughout the 2022 summer season. Water World was open from May through September, and they’re very excited to see the large numbers of both young and old enjoying the water.
thebamabuzz.com
84 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Dale County
New, full-time jobs are heading to Alabama. Ecore International, a manufacturing and recycling company, plans to invest $25.5 million to open a facility in Ozark. Keep reading to find out what this means for Dale County. 84 jobs coming to Dale County. A new manufacturing company is coming to Dale...
wdhn.com
Bond hearing for Coley McCraney pushed to November
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — There was another pushback in regards to the Coley McCraney case. MccCraney was scheduled to appear in a court room Thursday afternoon to see if he’s granted a bond after being in jail for three years. He is accused of killing two teenage girls...
wtvy.com
Join Taylor LIVE
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock live at 9 as she talks local headlines and behind the scenes of FNF!.
wdhn.com
Dothan Restaurateur demands answers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the Dothan Feeding program continues to be investigated, the business that was underbid, Mama T’s wants answers and at Thursday’s Dothan Recreation Board meeting those questions have been sent out. “So I was just here to get clarification about your role specifically...
wtvy.com
Slocomb @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Slocomb takes on Montgomery Catholic.
madeinalabama.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
“These new investment projects in Dothan will inject additional vigor and innovation into this critical sector.”. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the combined projects represent one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Southeast Alabama’s Wiregrass region. It expects the SmartLam expansion to become operational in 2024 and the Peak Renewable wood pellet plant to open in 2023.
wtvy.com
Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9. Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said...
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Houston County | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Red Level takes on Houston County.
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba.
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
wtvy.com
Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That's where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
wtvy.com
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harley Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 10 in Jackson County
UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. Interstate 10 was reopened at 3:30 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Interstate 10 was shut down Thursday afternoon at State Road 69 after a vehicle collided with the overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they were concerned about the integrity of the overpass and are detouring traffic in […]
