Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

New American Red Cross location opens in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A new American Red Cross location opened in Chico on Thursday. The American Red Cross responds to large-scale disasters but also small disasters, like helping out families after a house fire. It has two spaces, one for its humanitarian mission and the other for training services for...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens of survivors gather for Bear Fire remembrance

BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago, the Bear Fire took lives and destroyed homes but it didn't destroy the community's bond. Dozens gathered on Saturday to honor those losses and reflect on how far they've come. Steve Sheldon has lived in Berry Creek for about 62 years and rebuilt...
BERRY CREEK, CA
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke is in and the heat is out

Feel that!?!?! That is the cooler weather outside, being hidden by the smoke. We are still in the mid to upper 90s today, but that is about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday for most in the valley. The biggest thing to notice though is the smoke, It has gradually improved for parts of the valley today with much of the north valley now in the moderate category with Chico and the mid-valley sticking to the moderate air quality. The worst air is out towards the mountains and in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This evening we could see the smoke settle into parts of the valley, which means it may not be the best idea to open windows tonight. Temperatures as a result of the smoke are expected to bottom out in the low 70s.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain building fire in Los Molinos

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a building fire in Los Molinos Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE says the fire was on Buena Vista Avenue and broke out around 2 p.m. At about 2:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews will remain at the...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized

CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
actionnewsnow.com

Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak

CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1,159 PG&E customers without power in Orland area, 1,829 still without power

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 1,158 out of the 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 1,829 customers is 11 p.m.
ORLAND, CA

