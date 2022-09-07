Feel that!?!?! That is the cooler weather outside, being hidden by the smoke. We are still in the mid to upper 90s today, but that is about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday for most in the valley. The biggest thing to notice though is the smoke, It has gradually improved for parts of the valley today with much of the north valley now in the moderate category with Chico and the mid-valley sticking to the moderate air quality. The worst air is out towards the mountains and in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This evening we could see the smoke settle into parts of the valley, which means it may not be the best idea to open windows tonight. Temperatures as a result of the smoke are expected to bottom out in the low 70s.

CHICO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO