VOTE! Play of the Week: Enterprise vs. Chico
Vote for this week's Play of the Week featuring Enterprise and Chico.
Game of the Week: Las Plumas at Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week. Pleasant Valley stormed past the Thunderbirds 48-0 in this week's Game of the Week.
New American Red Cross location opens in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A new American Red Cross location opened in Chico on Thursday. The American Red Cross responds to large-scale disasters but also small disasters, like helping out families after a house fire. It has two spaces, one for its humanitarian mission and the other for training services for...
Dozens of survivors gather for Bear Fire remembrance
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago, the Bear Fire took lives and destroyed homes but it didn't destroy the community's bond. Dozens gathered on Saturday to honor those losses and reflect on how far they've come. Steve Sheldon has lived in Berry Creek for about 62 years and rebuilt...
Thursday marks 2 years since Bear Fire burned through Butte County communities
BERRY CREEK, Calif. - Two years ago on Thursday the deadly Bear Fire exploded, burning through Berry Creek and Feather Falls. Sixteen people died, 2,400 buildings were destroyed and more than 300,000 acres burned before crews contained it. Thousands of people lost their homes and were left to figure out...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Smoke is in and the heat is out
Feel that!?!?! That is the cooler weather outside, being hidden by the smoke. We are still in the mid to upper 90s today, but that is about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we had yesterday for most in the valley. The biggest thing to notice though is the smoke, It has gradually improved for parts of the valley today with much of the north valley now in the moderate category with Chico and the mid-valley sticking to the moderate air quality. The worst air is out towards the mountains and in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This evening we could see the smoke settle into parts of the valley, which means it may not be the best idea to open windows tonight. Temperatures as a result of the smoke are expected to bottom out in the low 70s.
Firefighters contain building fire in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a building fire in Los Molinos Thursday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE says the fire was on Buena Vista Avenue and broke out around 2 p.m. At about 2:45 p.m., CAL FIRE said it was contained. Crews will remain at the...
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
CAL FIRE Butte Unit knocks down vehicle fire near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Butte County. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it was a reported vehicle fire with a threat to vegetation in the area of Altra Airosa Drive and Spur Avenue, east of Palermo. At about 6 p.m., CAL...
Smoke for Mosquito Fire visible in Butte County, no threat
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the smoke visible in Butte County is due to the Mosquito Fire and there is no threat to the county. CAL FIRE NEU said the fire started near the Oxbow Dam in Placer County and has now burned in El Dorado County.
Some homeless people will consider moving to Red Bluff's Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council is asking homeless people to voluntarily move from River Park to Samuel Ayres Park instead. The council said it received several complaints about homeless living in the park prior to their vote on Tuesday. Several homeless people said they're familiar with...
Crews stop forward spread of Basler Fire in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Basler Fire in Tehama County on Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE TGU. The fire broke out in the area of Highway 36 West and Basler Road and burned 14.5 acres, and is 75% contained.
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
Red Bluff designates 'safe camping' area for the homeless
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council has designated a safe place for the homeless to camp without being moved. At Tuesday's meeting, the council voted to designate Samuel Ayers Park as a place where the homeless population would go without being moved. The council members said they...
Forward Fire near Manton burns 95 acres, evacuations issued
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 7:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has issued new evacuation warnings for the Forward Fire burning in Tehama County. It says Stowe Road, Forward Road, Jack Tom Road, Woodcutters Way and Rock Creek Road are all in evacuation warnings. Mandatory evacuations were issued for the area north...
Chico Fire Department says that smoke in Chico is caused by large fires in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. 10:22 A.M. UPDATE - The Chico Fire Department says that the smoky skies around Chico are being caused by multiple large fires burning in Northern California. There are no large fires burning in or near Chico or Butte County. “Engine 35 and multiple Chico Firefighters have deployed through...
Homes evacuated in Chico after crash causes gas leak
CHICO, Calif. 11 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are at the scene of a crash into a gas line in Chico that has caused evacuations in the area. The Chico Fire Department says the crash is in the area of W. 11th Avenue and Meadow Road. One vehicle crashed into the...
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Male juvenile detained after Chico police find evidence of shots fired at Chico 7-Eleven parking lot
Shots rang out early Thursday morning at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Chico. The incident prompted officers to search for a suspect, which ultimately ended in the arrest of a juvenile.
1,159 PG&E customers without power in Orland area, 1,829 still without power
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 1,158 out of the 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 1,829 customers is 11 p.m.
