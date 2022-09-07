Read full article on original website
Justice Department, Trump to Make Recommendations for Arbiter in Documents Case
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department and attorneys for former President Donald Trump have submitted a list of potential candidates who could serve the role of a “special master” to review materials seized from Trump's Florida residence. Legal teams for the two sides submitted the names of...
Biden's Unity Message Excludes MAGA Republicans
White House — President Joe Biden delivered a forceful message at a Democratic National Committee reception in suburban Maryland on Thursday, outlining his administration’s accomplishments and launching verbal attacks against loyalists of former President Donald Trump — a strategy his aides believe to be the winning ticket to maintain the Democrat’s slim majority in Congress in the November midterm elections.
As Biden Touts Ohio Intel Plant, Fellow Democrat Questions President's 2024 Plans
New Albany, Ohio — President Joe Biden made an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he promoted as evidence that his economic policies are working. But his trip was punctuated by comments from a fellow Democrat,...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Announces Additional Ukraine Aid
The United States announce more aid for Ukraine, bringing the total to more than $14 billion since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced trip to Kyiv. And an update on Ukrainian counteroffensives.
US Mourns Loss of Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch
Washington — The United States mourned the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Thursday, as presidents and politicians acknowledged the singular life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was...
Biden Administration to Remove 'Public Charge' Immigration Hurdles
The Biden administration finalized a rule Friday to remove hurdles to immigration to anyone deemed “likely” to become dependent on public benefits while trying to obtain a visa or become a U.S. permanent resident. The final rule, published Friday, is scheduled to take effect December 23. “This action...
Kim Jong Un: We’ll Never Give Up Our Nukes
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday vowed his country will never give up its nuclear weapons or use them as a bargaining chip in negotiations, the latest sign of Kim’s hardened stance toward the United States and its allies. The Supreme People’s...
Biden, US Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II
The White House is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with President Joe Biden describing the long-reigning British monarch as a key contributor to the strong relationship between the US and UK. Anita Powell reports from Washington.
Blinken Visits Ukraine as Kyiv Claims Military ‘Breakthrough’ Against Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine to demonstrate continuing US support for Kyiv six months after Russia invaded the country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Biden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon, a year after he ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the U.S. and allies launched in response to the terror attacks. In ending the Afghanistan...
US Orders 100 Million COVID Tests, White House Says More Needed
WASHINGTON — The United States will boost its stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said on Thursday, but warned it was a short-term solution. President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly and unsuccessfully asked Congress for more pandemic money....
Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention Subject to Abuse, UN Reports
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says prisoners of war held in detention by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have been subject to torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment. The mission has documented a range of violations against prisoners...
Top US Intelligence Official Sees Ukraine as Putin's 'Failure'
Washington — A top U.S. intelligence official says it looks like the invasion of Ukraine could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most significant and enduring blunders. "It's hard to see the record of the war — Putin's record — as anything other than a failure, so far,"...
Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
Blinken Says Costs of Russian Invasion Are ‘Huge’ as Ukraine Scores Victories
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO's secretary-general to discuss Ukraine's recent military gains and how European countries will get through the coming winter with less Russian gas and oil. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Indian Journalist Gets Bail Almost 2 Years After Arrest
India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release on bail of Siddique Kappan, a journalist who has been in jail for more than 23 months for seeking to meet the family of a Dalit girl allegedly gang-raped by upper-caste Hindu men in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. After...
US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications
As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
Washington Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, Arizona
Washington — Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order to support arriving migrants by creating a new Office of Migrant Services and will...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Reporter’s Notebook: Former Foreign Correspondents and a Historic Week in UK
LONDON — Editor’s note: VOA’s Sonya Laurence Green happened to be in London during a historic week: Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned, Liz Truss became the new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth II died after a 70-year reign. Here is her account. I was sitting in a...
U.K.・
