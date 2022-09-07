ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 1

Related
Voice of America

Justice Department, Trump to Make Recommendations for Arbiter in Documents Case

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department and attorneys for former President Donald Trump have submitted a list of potential candidates who could serve the role of a “special master” to review materials seized from Trump's Florida residence. Legal teams for the two sides submitted the names of...
POTUS
Voice of America

Biden's Unity Message Excludes MAGA Republicans

White House — President Joe Biden delivered a forceful message at a Democratic National Committee reception in suburban Maryland on Thursday, outlining his administration’s accomplishments and launching verbal attacks against loyalists of former President Donald Trump — a strategy his aides believe to be the winning ticket to maintain the Democrat’s slim majority in Congress in the November midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: US Announces Additional Ukraine Aid

The United States announce more aid for Ukraine, bringing the total to more than $14 billion since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced trip to Kyiv. And an update on Ukrainian counteroffensives.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Voice of America

US Mourns Loss of Britain's Longest-Serving Monarch

Washington — The United States mourned the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Thursday, as presidents and politicians acknowledged the singular life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II. "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Administration to Remove 'Public Charge' Immigration Hurdles

The Biden administration finalized a rule Friday to remove hurdles to immigration to anyone deemed “likely” to become dependent on public benefits while trying to obtain a visa or become a U.S. permanent resident. The final rule, published Friday, is scheduled to take effect December 23. “This action...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Kim Jong Un: We’ll Never Give Up Our Nukes

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday vowed his country will never give up its nuclear weapons or use them as a bargaining chip in negotiations, the latest sign of Kim’s hardened stance toward the United States and its allies. The Supreme People’s...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden, US Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II

The White House is mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with President Joe Biden describing the long-reigning British monarch as a key contributor to the strong relationship between the US and UK. Anita Powell reports from Washington.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Andrew Mccabe
Person
John Malcolm
Person
Donald Trump
Voice of America

US Orders 100 Million COVID Tests, White House Says More Needed

WASHINGTON — The United States will boost its stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said on Thursday, but warned it was a short-term solution. President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly and unsuccessfully asked Congress for more pandemic money....
POTUS
Voice of America

Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention Subject to Abuse, UN Reports

GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says prisoners of war held in detention by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have been subject to torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment. The mission has documented a range of violations against prisoners...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Master#Fbi#Executive Privilege#The Justice Department#The White House
Voice of America

Top US Intelligence Official Sees Ukraine as Putin's 'Failure'

Washington — A top U.S. intelligence official says it looks like the invasion of Ukraine could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most significant and enduring blunders. "It's hard to see the record of the war — Putin's record — as anything other than a failure, so far,"...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Indian Journalist Gets Bail Almost 2 Years After Arrest

India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release on bail of Siddique Kappan, a journalist who has been in jail for more than 23 months for seeking to meet the family of a Dalit girl allegedly gang-raped by upper-caste Hindu men in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. After...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Voice of America

US Colleges Report Rise in Foreign Student Applications

As a new school year begins in the United States, institutions of higher education are voicing optimism that international student numbers are bouncing back given an increase in applications for the 2022-2023 school year. The Institute of International Education (IIE), in a report published in June, said U.S. colleges saw...
COLLEGES
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy