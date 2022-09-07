Read full article on original website
Blinken Visits Kyiv, Offers $2 Billion in New US Military Aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday. He offered $2.2 billion in new military aid to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. During his visit, Blinken held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials. Blinken said in a statement that...
Ukraine Claims New Gains in Counteroffensive Against Russia
Ukraine claimed new gains in its counteroffensive against Russian forces Friday as a Russian-appointed administrator for the eastern Kharkiv region acknowledged that Kyiv had achieved a "substantial victory.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Friday that Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 30 settlements in the...
Blinken Visits Ukraine as Kyiv Claims Military ‘Breakthrough’ Against Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine to demonstrate continuing US support for Kyiv six months after Russia invaded the country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Blinken Says Costs of Russian Invasion Are ‘Huge’ as Ukraine Scores Victories
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with NATO's secretary-general to discuss Ukraine's recent military gains and how European countries will get through the coming winter with less Russian gas and oil. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Ukraine Warns Russian Cyber Onslaught Is Coming
Washington — Ukraine is bracing for a new wave of Russian cyberattacks likely aimed at freezing its citizens in coming months and crippling its spending power. The attacks, according to an assessment shared Friday by a top Ukrainian cyber official, are expected to include precision cyber strikes, combining virtual efforts against key systems with physical action targeting critical infrastructure as winter approaches.
Ukraine Forces Retake Control of Key Russian Stronghold
Ukraine announced major advancements in a strategic military counteroffensive against Russian forces, retaking a vital city and causing thousands of Russian soldiers to retreat from territory in northeastern Ukraine that they had held since the start of the war in late February. Ukrainian forces reported Saturday that they had gained...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 10
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:10 a.m.: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv Saturday on a surprise visit, reports Agence France-Presse. It is her second trip to Ukraine and comes...
Ukrainian POWs in Russian Detention Subject to Abuse, UN Reports
GENEVA — The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says prisoners of war held in detention by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have been subject to torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment. The mission has documented a range of violations against prisoners...
US Sanctions Iran for Cyberattacks on Albania
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions Friday against Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, or MOIS, for a cyberattack launched against Albania’s government computer systems in July. In a statement, Blinken said, “In July 2022, cyber attackers determined to be sponsored by the Government of Iran...
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How Ukrainians Purchased Military Equipment
Ukraine and the IAEA say they’ve learned of a serious development at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The challenges facing the European Union as ministers meet to discuss what to do about soaring energy prices. How everyday Ukrainians are crowdfunding significant military purchases.
UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine Has Made ‘Significant Gains’
Britain’s defense ministry says Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region. The agency’s intelligence report, posted Sunday on Twitter, said, “Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupiansk and Izium.”. Ukrainian forces...
Biden's Unity Message Excludes MAGA Republicans
White House — President Joe Biden delivered a forceful message at a Democratic National Committee reception in suburban Maryland on Thursday, outlining his administration’s accomplishments and launching verbal attacks against loyalists of former President Donald Trump — a strategy his aides believe to be the winning ticket to maintain the Democrat’s slim majority in Congress in the November midterm elections.
EU Nations Seek Joint Efforts to Fight Rising Energy Costs
European Union ministers met Friday in Brussels to seek joint solutions to protect citizens from rising energy prices. The increases threaten to put millions of people into cold and poverty this winter as Russia cuts off natural gas supplies. As tensions with Russia increase over the war in Ukraine, energy...
Biden, Democrats Pin Hopes on Midterm Election Strategy
Two months before midterm elections, U.S. President Joe Biden and other Democrats are coalescing on a strategy they hope will help them maintain their slim majority in Congress: spotlighting legislative accomplishments while politically singling out loyalists of former President Donald Trump. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
As Biden Touts Ohio Intel Plant, Fellow Democrat Questions President's 2024 Plans
New Albany, Ohio — President Joe Biden made an election-year visit to an overwhelmingly Republican part of Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a semiconductor plant that he promoted as evidence that his economic policies are working. But his trip was punctuated by comments from a fellow Democrat,...
Israel PM heads to Berlin for fresh pitch against Iran deal
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took off for Germany on Sunday, in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch a nuclear deal with Iran. Lapid told his cabinet that "Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran.
Biden lays wreath at the Pentagon to mark 9/11
Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by laying a wreath at the Pentagon.Mr Biden attended the solemn service in steady rain in Washington DC, and is expected to deliver remarks soon after 9am.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden planned to recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day in his remarks.“I think you’ll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges,” Mr Kirby told the Associated Press.Breaking more to come Read More US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacksCrises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chiefBiden to honor 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Ukraine Says Final Reactor at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Switched Off
Kyiv — Ukraine said Sunday the sixth and final reactor at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in the south of the country was no longer generating electricity. "Today, September 11, 2022, at night, at 03:41 am (0141 GMT), unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the...
9/11 attacks still reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The observances follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year. It came weeks after the chaotic and humbling end of the Afghanistan war that the U.S. launched in response to the attacks.
