Joe Biden has marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by laying a wreath at the Pentagon.Mr Biden attended the solemn service in steady rain in Washington DC, and is expected to deliver remarks soon after 9am.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden planned to recognise the impact the 2001 attacks had on the US and the world and honour the nearly 3,000 people killed that day in his remarks."I think you'll hear him talk about how America will stay vigilant to the threat but also look to future threats and challenges and be able to learn to meet those threats and challenges," Mr Kirby told the Associated Press.Breaking more to come

U.S. POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO