Nampa, ID

Police name victim of Nampa parking lot shooting. Is case tied to recent Idaho crimes?

By Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

A shooting in a Nampa parking lot left one person dead last Thursday, and the victim was was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Jose Flores, of Caldwell, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

Police also said they obtained security photos of people they believe might be involved in his death and other crimes.

Nampa officers responded to an 8:51 p.m. report of a shooting at a business in the 2100 block of North Cassia Street on Thursday, according to the release. Police said they located a male with “apparent gunshot wounds.” Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Nampa police said an investigation led them to believe the shooting was “gang-related,” but they do not believe Flores was directly involved with an altercation.

Police did not say what led them to connect the incident with gangs.

A second man suspected of involvement with the shooting took a private vehicle to a local hospital for the treatment of “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds,” the release said.

Nampa police have speculated that four crimes, including three shootings, could be related to the shooting death of Flores. They said in the release that these could include drive-by shootings in the 100 block of North Happy Valley Road, 900 block of 13th Avenue South and 11000 block of Honeysuckle Avenue, and an aggravated assault in the 2000 block of Caldwell Boulevard.

The parking lot shooting investigation is being led by the Nampa Police Department, with assistance from the Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department and federal law enforcement, according to the release.

Police released the photos of people they are looking for. They are asking anyone with information to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

One person died in the parking lot shooting. Nampa Police Department
Members of the public with information about people in the photos are asked to contact law enforcement. Nampa Police Department

Comments / 1

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
