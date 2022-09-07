Briefs: Cooling centers open this week in Lodi, Galt

LODI — Due to the extended advisory, the City of Lodi announced Saturday that it would extend cooling center hours at the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St., through Thursday. The cooling center will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Lodi Community Center, 415 S. Sacramento St., will also serve as a cooling center this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.