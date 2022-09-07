Read full article on original website
Game Notes following Oregon's 70-14 win over Eastern Washington
Saturday night, the Oregon Duck football program got itself back on the right path with a dominating 70-14 victory over visiting Eastern Washington. When you score 70 points and dominate on defense, you're going to have a lot of historical moments in the game. From offensive records to impressive performances on the defensive side of the football the Ducks were almost unstoppable Saturday night against the Eagles of Eastern Washington.
WATCH: Byron Cardwell talks Oregon's 70-14 win
Hear from sophomore running back Byron Cardwell after he and the Oregon Ducks won the game 70-14 over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as...
Oregon Ducks defensive back Bryce Boettcher disqualified for targeting
Oregon defensive back Bryce Boettcher was penalized for targeting during Saturday’s season opener. Boettcher, a redshirt-sophomore, was called for targeting on a diving tackle of Eastern Washington’s Efton Chism III during a kickoff return with 9:59 to go in the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. The call was...
Ducks hang 70 on Eagles in home-opening drubbing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks spent the first half of Saturday's home opener atoning for their sins in Atlanta. The home team didn't give the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles a moment to breathe. Oregon scored on each of its seven first half drives, and held the Eagles without a first down for the game's first 20 minutes.
WATCH: Cam McCormick talks first touchdown since 2017, honoring Spencer Webb
Oregon senior tight end Cam McCormick made the start for the Ducks at tight end against Eastern Washington, scored his first touchdown in his career since 2017, and did it wearing the late Spencer Webb's uniform. He spoke about his journey to getting back into the starting lineup, scoring a touchdown, and being able to honor close friend Spencer Webb.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's 70-14 victory over Eastern Washington
Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix helped the Oregon offense to score on its first 10 drives of the game, rack up over 600 yards of total offense, and blowout visiting Eastern Washington 70-14 from Autzen Stadium. He spoke about the team's win and how good it feels postgame. Sign up...
Oregon gets its get-right game in a big way vs Eastern Washington
You can only play the opponent in front of you and on Saturday night in a smokey Autzen Stadium, the Oregon Duck football program played with the execution that you want to see in an FBS vs FCS showdown. The Ducks walked out of Autzen with an impressive win and a nice bounce-back win.
Live Updates: Oregon State 35 - Fresno State 32 (FINAL)
One of the most evenly-matched contests on the week two college football slate pits Oregon State (1-0, 0-0) against Fresno State (1-0, 0-0) at 7:30 pm PDT on Saturday. The Beavers and Bulldogs are both coming off comfortable wins in their season openers, and they’re set to do battle in front of a sold-out crowd at Valley Children’s Stadium with the goal of staying perfect on the young 2022 campaign.
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 70-14 win over Eastern Washington Eagles
We were live at Autzen Stadium for Oregon’s 2022 home opener against Eastern Washington, with the Ducks cruising past the Eagles 70-14. The Ducks improved to 1-1 on the season and gave coach Dan Lanning his first victory as UO’s head coach.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
Oregon State football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, what to watch for
Beavers will face off against potent Bulldogs offense on the road in season's second gameThe Oregon State football campaign continues on into unfriendly territory as Oregon State travels down to Fresno to face off against the Bulldogs, who are coming off of their own impressive week one win. Here's how to watch the action Saturday and what to watch for: HOW TO WATCH When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Where: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Radio: Beaver Sports Network WHAT TO WATCH FOR It was 21 years ago that No. 10 Oregon State suffered an upset defeat at...
Oregon State basketball lands 6-10 Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe, Isaiah Johnson enters transfer portal
K.C. Ibekwe, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound post from Coquitlam, B.C., has given a verbal commitment to play for Oregon State. Ibekwe plans to enroll this fall and join the 2022-23 team. To make room for Ibekwe, third-year forward Isaiah Johnson has entered the transfer portal. The Beavers had the maximum 13 scholarship players before Friday’s moves.
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 2
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn. South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019. The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland. North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game...
KGW
Oregon hospitals in crisis: Samaritan CEO says it could take a generation to recover
PORTLAND, Ore. — As CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Care Systems, Becky Hultberg has a close-up view of the crisis gripping the state's health care sector — and she spends sleepless nights thinking about what the future holds. More than two and a half...
beachconnection.net
Popular N. Oregon Coast Spot Closed for Two Weeks: Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One of the Oregon coast's most treasured and famous parks will be closed to all visitors except long distance hikers, a closure that will last about two weeks. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced this week that the entrance road to Ecola State...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
Oakridge, Westfir evacuated as fire officials expect heat, strong winds to grow Oregon wildfires over weekend
Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to fan wildfires burning in southern and northeastern Oregon this weekend. The fires had consumed nearly 230,000 acres by Friday morning, prompting evacuation orders, school closures and emergency power shut-offs. One of the fastest growing, the Cedar Creek fire burning about 20 miles...
eugenecascadescoast.org
Expanding Services at Eugene Airport
Eugene Airport (EUG) is known for being the second largest airport in Oregon, having direct flights to 16 major US cities, and being only 15 minutes away from downtown Eugene. Due to an increased amount of traffic and a fast-growing demand for increased air service in the Eugene community, Eugene Airport is set for some major expansions that the community can look forward to.
