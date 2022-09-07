ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

CBS Sports

Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
STILLWATER, OK
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ Markus Golden focused on football over finances

TEMPE — There’s no denying Markus Golden’s high motor and no-quit mentality when he’s on the football field. There’s a reason the team agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals’ 2021 sacks leader that was confirmed by GM Steve Keim on Friday. You know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Junkyard Dog.
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood

With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win

On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix New Times

These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium

It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
GLENDALE, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

How Arizona's water situation could affect its housing growth

Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), tells Axios that the state has enough water to meet its housing growth, though "it's probably not obvious." Yes, but: That doesn't mean homebuilding in the Valley won't face new restrictions in the near future. The big picture: The most...
ARIZONA STATE
