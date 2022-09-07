Read full article on original website
Watch: QB Emory Jones tosses 1st ASU touchdown pass in loss to OSU
Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones reached the end zone twice on the ground in his Sun Devils debut last week against Northern Arizona. On Saturday against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys, he picked up his first career touchdown pass in maroon and gold. The Sun Devils were in need...
Wildcats, Sun Devils both double-digit underdogs in Week 2
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both heavy underdogs in their respective Week 2 games despite impressive wins in Week 1. ASU will head to Stillwater to take on No. 11 Oklahoma State, while Arizona hosts former Pac-12 coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State in Tucson. The...
ASU wants Emory Jones to avoid QB duel with Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders ranks eighth in the nation with 463 total yards — a combination of passing and rushing yards — piled up in his team’s season-opening victory against Central Michigan. The seven players who produced larger totals to this point, led by North Carolina...
State of the Sun Devils podcast: How can ASU beat Oklahoma State?
On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jesse Morrison, Jeremy Schnell and Jake Anderson are joined by Oklahoma State reporter Scott Wright of The Oklahoman. Morrison, Schnell and Anderson then take a deep dive into how ASU can upset the No. 11 OSU...
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
Arizona Cardinals’ Markus Golden focused on football over finances
TEMPE — There’s no denying Markus Golden’s high motor and no-quit mentality when he’s on the football field. There’s a reason the team agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Cardinals’ 2021 sacks leader that was confirmed by GM Steve Keim on Friday. You know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Junkyard Dog.
Hollywood Brown waiting to go toe-to-toe with Cardinals WRs in foot race
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s arrival to the desert via a draft-day trade meant a couple of things. For starters, it’s a reunion with college QB Kyler Murray and it gives Arizona a No. 1-caliber receiving threat. It also meant that there was another...
East Valley Tribune
Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood
With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
Channel watch: Chiefs-Cardinals get CBS’s crew of Tony Romo, Jim Nantz
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats. The Arizona Cardinals’ Week 1 matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs will feature CBS’s top announcing team. The 1:25...
Lindsay Whalen chooses Suns’ Charles Barkley as Hall of Fame presenter
Point Guard Lindsay Whalen is getting inducted into Pro Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday and will have legendary Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley be one of her presenters at the ceremony. Whalen is the current head coach of the Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball team, her alma mater, and chose Barkley...
Suns broadcaster Al McCoy to be honored by Rocky Mountain Emmys
Longtime Phoenix Suns voice Al McCoy will be inducted into the gold circle of the Rocky Mountain Emmys Southwest Chapter this month. The induction dinner takes place on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. MST at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The gold circle is for “significant contributions made by these individuals...
East Valley Tribune
Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win
On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
D-backs DH Ketel Marte, manager Torey Lovullo ejected vs. Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Ketel Marte and manager Torey Lovullo were ejected from Saturday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Marte stood in to lead off the seventh inning and took exception to a low strike call by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. The veteran held up two fingers to...
The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: Is Gallen already a top five D-backs pitcher all-time?
Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen has not given up a run in over 40 straight innings. Knocking on the door of history. He set the MLB record for the most starts to open a career with three or fewer runs allowed. So where does Gallen rank among the top starting...
Diamondbacks erase 7-run deficit with 9-run inning, still lose to Rockies
When the Colorado Rockies took an 8-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field, ESPN’s win probability had Colorado at a 98.6%. Half an inning later, the D-backs swung that all the way to 73.0% in their favor...
D-backs option rookie LHP Tommy Henry, recall RHP Taylor Widener
The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned rookie southpaw Tommy Henry to Triple-A Reno and recalled right-handed reliever Taylor Widener from Triple-A on Thursday. Henry, a 2019 second-round pick put of Michigan, heads back to the Aces after starting seven games with the D-backs. He got off to a promising start with a...
These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium
It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
How Arizona's water situation could affect its housing growth
Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), tells Axios that the state has enough water to meet its housing growth, though "it's probably not obvious." Yes, but: That doesn't mean homebuilding in the Valley won't face new restrictions in the near future. The big picture: The most...
