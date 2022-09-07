Read full article on original website
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Galadriel's Relationship to Elrond?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Two of the most recognizable elves in all of J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings have returned in Prime Video's new show The Rings of Power. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, and Lord Elrond of Rivendell (Robert Aramayo) are back in this serised based on Tolkien’s original work. Despite not interacting much at all in the original film trilogy, these two characters have a rich history together. The first two episodes we’ve seen have given us a great first look at how these characters regarded each other in their younger days. Tolkien put an amazing amount of work into building the world of Middle-earth, and the appendices to his books provide a lot of history surrounding these two characters and the details behind how they’re related to each other.
'The Rings of Power' and the History of Romance Between Elves and Humans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.I don’t want to alarm anyone, but it turns out that a billion-dollar streaming show based on song lyrics, backstory-as-monologue, and a section of the appendix to a fantasy novel is obligated to invent a few things to make a workable series. Given the legal situation facing Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – they hold adaptation rights for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, but nothing else of J. R. R. Tolkien’s – showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne needed to invent quite a bit. Hence, the creation of characters like the lovers Arondir the Silvan Elf (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Bronwyn, daughter of mortal Men (Nazanin Boniadi).
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Early Reactions Call it a "Riot," Praise Daniel Radcliffe's "Glorious" Performance
As the highly anticipated biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story made its premiere last night at Toronto International Film Festival, we finally have an idea of what to expect from the movie that promises to reveal some different facets of famous parody singer and songwriter “Weird Al" Yankovic that we’ve never seen. Written by the artist himself, the movie stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter film series) as the title character, and spans Yankovic’s rise to fame as his songs started becoming more and more popular.
'The Crown': What Does the Future Look Like After Queen Elizabeth II's Death?
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. Elizabeth celebrated her “Platinum Jubilee” this summer, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history, and the longest recorded female leader in history. Elizabeth inherited the title after the sudden death of her father, King George VI, in 1952. She is succeeded by her son, King Charles III. Over the course of her reign, both England and the world went through several periods of significant political, social, economic, and societal changes. Here is a world leader who led her people all the way from the Cold War to Brexit.
How to Watch 'The Queen': Where Is the Oscar-Winning Queen Elizabeth II Biopic Streaming?
Queen Elizabeth II was without any shadow of a doubt one of the most influential figures in modern history. In 1953, at the incredibly young age of 25, Elizabeth was officially crowned the monarch of the United Kingdom. If that achievement weren't enough, Elizabeth would also become the longest reigning monarch of England, serving as Queen for over seventy years up until her recent passing on September 8, 2022. The legendary figure was often thought of by the citizens of Great Britain and people around the world as an exceptionally strong world leader who often stayed out of public political matters.
'House of the Dragon': Dark Sister Valyrian Sword Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The House of the Dragon Episodes 1-3.It’s a little too early to be picking favorite characters on House of the Dragon, but thus far, Matt Smith's outrageously evil performance as Daemon Targaryen has proven to be the scene-stealer. Daemon represents the most dangerous attributes of House Targaryen; he’s a cunning warrior, a brilliant strategist, an imposing swordsman, and a surprisingly charismatic politician. Daemon shows pride in his lineage and stakes his claim for the Iron Throne on the argument that he is the rightful heir by blood. Despite staging an open rebellion against his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon still loves both his brother and his neice, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who has taken his place as heir.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Rhaenyra Is Our New Favorite Badass
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. For most of the millennia of humanity’s history, women have repeatedly gotten the short end of the stick when compared to the opposite gender. But we as a species have evolved, grown, seen past certain prejudices, biases, and logical fallacies and, although there are barriers that still must be crossed, women of the 21st century, generally speaking, do not need to run as fast, or as hard, to catch up to men. When it comes to the screen, female representation is the richest it has ever been. No longer are we looking at one-dimensional characters who exist to serve a limited purpose rather than being a fleshed-out living person with a distinct personality. Now, we needn’t look too hard if we want to find well-written multidimensional female characters who inspire admiration in us. Such is the case of Game of Thrones and its ongoing spin-off prequel House of the Dragon.
10 Best Bear McCreary Scores, From 'Outlander' to 'The Walking Dead'
Bear McCreary is an Emmy-winning score producer and composer whose work draws parallels to Howard Shore, Hans Zimmer, John Williams, and other contemporary classical orchestrators. From the unsettling to the epic, he has showcased his ability to compose music for a variety of atmospheres, enhancing the viewer experience across the board. Here is our list of McCreary’s best soundtracks from a selection of video games, shows, and movies.
New ‘Willow’ Images Spotlight Mystical Sequel Series
New images from Disney+’s upcoming Willow series beckons its audience to return to the magical world of Andowyne created in the 1988 cult-classic of the same name. The Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment series, which debuts this November, is a direct sequel to the fantasy-adventure film following Warwick Davis as an aspiring wizard who embarks on an epic journey to protect a baby from an evil queen imposing a dark rule over the empire.
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 First Image Shows Michael Burnham on a Strange New World
Star Trek Day celebrations are off to a spectacular start, with news and updates on the incredible five shows currently in production giving fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In addition to an absolutely delightful set tour from Wilson Cruz who plays Dr. Hugh Culber on Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount has also released our first official look at Season 5.
The Gregory the Gargoyle Scene in 'The Sandman' Means More Than You Think
As a remarkable amalgamation of European folklore, Greek mythology, legends and lore, The Sandman is anything but linear in its exploration of the realm of dreams and nightmares. There is hardly a scene or character in the show that does not allow for multiple interpretations, so intricately woven is every web in the plotline. Each leads to a fascinating array of explications, forcing the viewer to hit pause and contemplate the underlying inferences in seemingly simple, or, at times, inexplicable, events.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Trailer Shows First Look at Our Heroes in Action
This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and Disney and its properties are releasing a slew of news throughout the weekend. Today, fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians were treated to more news about the new adaptation. While it's still a long way off, Disney has shared the first trailer to tide us over. The trailer doesn't reveal much about the series, but does an excellent job of setting up the tone fans can expect. With narration from Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) himself, we get our first looks at Camp Half-Blood, those iconic orange t-shirts, and even a hint at the danger to come.
'Avatar: Reckoning' Trailer Reveals New Lands and Dangerous Enemies
Following several new video game announcements at this year's D23 Expo, more information about Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming mobile game, has been revealed which showcases a sneak peek of some of the upcoming game's features. Following its debut at D23, an official developer update trailer has been released, via the...
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Sets October Release Date
At the Studio Showcase panel at D23 on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi will hit Disney+ this fall, premiering on the streaming service October 26, 2022. The animated series was first announced back at Star Wars Celebration in May, where...
‘The Conjuring 2': James Wan Shares Original Terrifying Valak Design
The horror genre has seen a bit of a renaissance in the last decade. This is thanks to amazing films like James Wan’s The Conjuring which released in 2013 and quickly became one of the hottest franchises in the genre’s history. Its first mainline sequel The Conjuring 2 is considered by many to be one of the best horror sequels of all time. That film introduced the evil nun Valak who has since become an icon, but this particular demon could have looked a lot different in the final film. Now thanks to Wan, we now know what Valak’s original terrifying design looked like.
