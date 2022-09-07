Read full article on original website
bellaireathletics.com
Volleyball team falls in straight sets to Martins Ferry
The Lady Reds welcomed Martins Ferry to town Wednesday and the Riders returned home with a straight sets victory, 16-25, 21-25, 18-25. Gianna Schmidt led the way in defeat with ten kills, four digs, three aces and two blocks while Gracelyn Maupin chipped in with eight assists, six digs and two aces. Alexis Morgan added seven digs.
bellaireathletics.com
8th-grade volleyball team falls in straight sets at Harding
The 8th-grade team traveled to Steubenville and gave a solid effort but fell in straight sets, 12-25, 17-25. Ava Ault led the way in defeat with four kills, three digs and one ace while Maize Bruce aided the cause with three digs, two aces and one kill. Khloe Taylor chipped in with three digs and two assists while Aubree Hines added two digs and one kill.
