The 8th-grade team traveled to Steubenville and gave a solid effort but fell in straight sets, 12-25, 17-25. Ava Ault led the way in defeat with four kills, three digs and one ace while Maize Bruce aided the cause with three digs, two aces and one kill. Khloe Taylor chipped in with three digs and two assists while Aubree Hines added two digs and one kill.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO