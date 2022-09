Center Valley, PA (September 10, 2022) - The DeSales University men's soccer team earned its first win of the 2022 season with a 2-0 shutout of Bryn Athyn College in the home opener on Saturday afternoon. The Basics. Final Score: DeSales - 2, Bryn Athyn - 0 Records: DeSales (1-2-1);...

