FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football: The road to (at least) 6 wins
Indiana’s biggest goal this season? Get back to a bowl game to prove that last year’s winless Big Ten season was only a 1-year deviation for an otherwise healthy football program. The Hoosiers are off to a great start, having picked up a dramatic 23-20 come-from-behind victory in...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football posts largest margin of victory in over a decade with win over Indiana State
Purdue football rolled to a big win in Week 2, and the Boilermakers set an impressive margin of victory in the process. Facing in-state FCS program Indiana State, the offense was expectedly firing on all cylinders. Aidan O’Connell was a near-perfect 17-for-19 throwing the ball for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns before getting pulled.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State
Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
