Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Sturgis Council awards bid to replace aging banner poles

STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis City Council held their first September meeting Tuesday night, and on the agenda was the awarding of a bid for the city’s banner pole improvement project. The city utilizes banner poles at various locations along Main Street, Junction Avenue and Lazelle Street to...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NDN Collective holds backpack giveaway to help kids get school supplies

RAPID CITY, S.D. – School supplies is an important thing for children to have during classes and some may think it’s what leads them to success. NDN Collective brought the community together for school supplies, lunch and time to talk during their third annual backpack giveaway Saturday at Rapid Skillz 360.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
KEVN

YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Mines professor teaches field survival to geology students

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Research scientists are probably not the first group that comes to mind when you think of emergency preparedness, but their careers can lead them into remote and even dangerous places. However, a South Dakota School of Mines professor is working to make sure his students are truly prepared for their futures.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
BOX ELDER, SD
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How Francis Case Elementary counselor helps students with mental health

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Mental health problems have been rising in students, especially with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools across the nation are putting more attention toward mental health and resources into school counseling. At Francis Case Elementary in Box Elder, the counselor works with individuals, groups...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man thrown from motorcycle in fatal crash near Hill City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 72-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at about 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 385, 15 miles north of Hill City, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his cycle after it crossed into the northbound...
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
BOX ELDER, SD

