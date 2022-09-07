Read full article on original website
KEVN
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Council awards bid to replace aging banner poles
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis City Council held their first September meeting Tuesday night, and on the agenda was the awarding of a bid for the city’s banner pole improvement project. The city utilizes banner poles at various locations along Main Street, Junction Avenue and Lazelle Street to...
newscenter1.tv
Pennington County Board of Commissioners make decision to revisit 4-day work week proposal
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Pennington County Board of Commissioners had decided on Tuesday to postpone moving the county to a four-day work-week. In June board members first visited a proposal, brought forth by Human Resources Director Jon Morrill, proposing the change would improve quality of living for county employees and increase productivity, along with even being an environmentally-conscious decision.
newscenter1.tv
NDN Collective holds backpack giveaway to help kids get school supplies
RAPID CITY, S.D. – School supplies is an important thing for children to have during classes and some may think it’s what leads them to success. NDN Collective brought the community together for school supplies, lunch and time to talk during their third annual backpack giveaway Saturday at Rapid Skillz 360.
KEVN
YMCA of Rapid City prepares for opening of new wellness facility in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The YMCA of Rapid City focuses on community health and a new partnership continues that mission. “We’re so excited for the Liberty Center and our great partnership with the City of Box Elder and the Ellsworth Authority,” said Keiz Larson, the executive officer for YMCA of Rapid City. “The Liberty Center will provide a new health and wellness facility for the Box Elder and Ellsworth communities.”
custercountychronicle.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines professor teaches field survival to geology students
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Research scientists are probably not the first group that comes to mind when you think of emergency preparedness, but their careers can lead them into remote and even dangerous places. However, a South Dakota School of Mines professor is working to make sure his students are truly prepared for their futures.
newscenter1.tv
Julie Schmitz Jensen, longtime president & CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Julie Schmitz Jensen, the longtime president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, has died. The Rapid City Journal reports that she passed away on Monday, with the cause of death not yet disclosed. Jensen led Visit Rapid City until she stepped down last October. Her...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
KEVN
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
newscenter1.tv
Annual Patriot Day celebration in Box Elder to honor all military personnel
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The fifth annual Patriot Day celebration is taking place in Box Elder on Saturday, September 10. The purpose of the celebration is to honor all military personnel and there will be a surplus of family-friendly activities available to everyone for free. Not only are the...
KEVN
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 5th annual Box Elder Patriot Day Parade
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The City of Box Elder hosted their 5th annual Patriot Day celebration this afternoon. The free, family-friendly fun began at 2:30 p.m. with a parade, and NewsCenter1’s Darsha Nelson was there for all the fun!. The festivities continue this evening at Box Elder City...
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
newscenter1.tv
The Sixth Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk sees about 500 participants
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk was held for its sixth year on Saturday, giving people time to remember or learn about the 19-year-old that the race is named after. At Raider Park, the 5k sees participants running and walking on the trails that are named after Pfeifle.
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area
Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
newscenter1.tv
How Francis Case Elementary counselor helps students with mental health
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Mental health problems have been rising in students, especially with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools across the nation are putting more attention toward mental health and resources into school counseling. At Francis Case Elementary in Box Elder, the counselor works with individuals, groups...
KEVN
More than half of cannabis sales for a Pine Ridge dispensary come from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
KELOLAND TV
Man thrown from motorcycle in fatal crash near Hill City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 72-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at about 10:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 on U.S. Highway 385, 15 miles north of Hill City, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his cycle after it crossed into the northbound...
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth AFB to conduct training late Thursday night
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight is scheduled to conduct training on the base’s EOD range from 7 p.m., Sept. 8 until 3 a.m., Sept. 9. Base and area residents may hear explosions during the time of the training.
