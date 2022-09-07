Read full article on original website
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 9:. Western def. Benton Central, 49-12. Caston def. Pioneer, 50-14. Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 54-28. Hamilton Heights def. Northwestern, 55-20. Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 36-27. Kankakee Valley def. North Newton, 53-0.
Harrison ties Lafayette Jeff in girls soccer
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium was busy once again. And no, we aren't talking about baseball this time just because we are at Loeb. It's fall so we got to talk about soccer. Lafayette Jeff was hosting the Harrison Raiders. The Bronchos were looking for a bounce-back win...
Omarion Dixon released from hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
Coyote Crossing Golf Club hosts Tyler Trent Golf Outing
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is underway for the Tyler Trent Golf Outing. The event raises funds for Purdue's Center for Cancer Research, in honor of Tyler Trent, who died of osteosarcoma cancer in 2019. This year's golf outing is September 9 at the Coyote Crossing Golf Club.
Purdue Men's Basketball releases Big Ten schedule
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-23 composite schedule, releasing the dates of the Boilermakers' 20-game conference slate. The announcement completes Purdue's 31-game regular-season schedule that tips off Nov. 8, against Milwaukee. Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for...
Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy. The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
CityBus Flex Service marks 1 year in operation
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents near downtown Lafayette have been taking advantage of an on-demand transit service for the past year. Now officials say the program could expand because of the success. The CityBus Flex Service has been in operation since August of last year. The program is...
Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane. That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
September 9, PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Showers & T'Storms Then Heat & Mugginess Down the Road
After lows this morning of 52-56, highs today reached 81-86. Isolated showers should increase to a few scattered showers & t'showers Saturday. With south-southeast to south winds, highs of 81-86 are expected with high humidity (dew points to 73). A few more showers/t'showers are possible Saturday night with lows 65-70.
'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents
Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette.
'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles. "It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get...
Person of interest in Walmart shooting evades police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's unclear who, if anyone, was looking for Anthony Perez from Sept. 1, when he escaped work release, to a deadly Sunday shooting outside Walmart, in which he's a person of interest. As we've reported, Perez, 28, was serving prison time on drug charges in...
