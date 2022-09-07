ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 9:. Western def. Benton Central, 49-12. Caston def. Pioneer, 50-14. Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 54-28. Hamilton Heights def. Northwestern, 55-20. Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 36-27. Kankakee Valley def. North Newton, 53-0.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Harrison ties Lafayette Jeff in girls soccer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Loeb Stadium was busy once again. And no, we aren't talking about baseball this time just because we are at Loeb. It's fall so we got to talk about soccer. Lafayette Jeff was hosting the Harrison Raiders. The Bronchos were looking for a bounce-back win...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Omarion Dixon released from hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Omarion Dixon, the former Harrison football star and current Indiana State University football player, has returned home after a long hospital stay following a deadly car crash last month in Terre Haute. News was able to visit with Omarion and learn about his road to recovery.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Coyote Crossing Golf Club hosts Tyler Trent Golf Outing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Registration is underway for the Tyler Trent Golf Outing. The event raises funds for Purdue's Center for Cancer Research, in honor of Tyler Trent, who died of osteosarcoma cancer in 2019. This year's golf outing is September 9 at the Coyote Crossing Golf Club.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue Men's Basketball releases Big Ten schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022-23 composite schedule, releasing the dates of the Boilermakers' 20-game conference slate. The announcement completes Purdue's 31-game regular-season schedule that tips off Nov. 8, against Milwaukee. Times and TV designations will be released at a later date.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Arco on Veterans Memorial Parkway has gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Payless on Salisbury Street has gas for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Duke Energy awards $16,000 to Food Finders

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Food Finders Food Bank is getting $16,000 to help fight hunger thanks to Duke Energy. The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations across the state. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

CityBus Flex Service marks 1 year in operation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Residents near downtown Lafayette have been taking advantage of an on-demand transit service for the past year. Now officials say the program could expand because of the success. The CityBus Flex Service has been in operation since August of last year. The program is...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane. That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
ROMNEY, IN
WLFI.com

'Home With Hope' closure displaces 12 residents

Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette. Contractors recently found a sinkhole and other issues at a sober living apartment complex in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

'Club 53' returns to create fun, inclusive space

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After debuting last year, one Greater Lafayette organization is ready to bring back a popular series of events. Organizers hope the monthly fundraisers draw big crowds and even bigger smiles. "It's something that they don't typically get to do, but people their age get...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Person of interest in Walmart shooting evades police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It's unclear who, if anyone, was looking for Anthony Perez from Sept. 1, when he escaped work release, to a deadly Sunday shooting outside Walmart, in which he's a person of interest. As we've reported, Perez, 28, was serving prison time on drug charges in...
LAFAYETTE, IN

