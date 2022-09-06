Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Auororans sound off about city’s poor driversDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver fire, park rangers may add mental health cliniciansDavid HeitzDenver, CO
View the most expensive homes on the market in Denver right nowInnaDenver, CO
Aurora may renovate restrooms for homelessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Even cooler with needed showers to start the weekend
Another push of even cooler air arrives Friday night and will keep Denver in the mid to upper 50s Saturday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Even cooler with needed showers to start the weekend. Brit woman in Colorado explains fascination with …. Denver drops to the 50s on Saturday. 17-year-old boy...
Nationwide Expos- Lifetime Windows & Siding
Denver drops to the 50s on Saturday
Another push of even cooler air arrives Friday night and will keep Denver in the mid to upper 50s Saturday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
70s and sunshine today
DENVER (KDVR) — Some areas are waking up to fog this morning but skies will clear quickly giving way to plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will be nice and comfortable in the upper 70s making for a great day to get outside. Some smoke...
Chilly and damp start to the weekend
Temperatures finally dropped across metro Denver thanks to a cold front that arrived early Friday morning. Another push of even cooler air arrived last night and will keep Denver in the 50s today.
How late can Denver see 100-degree temperatures?
It is rare for Denver to see 100-degree heat in September. It has only happened a few times in the record book. East High security kicked in after Colfax shooting. Full interview: Leslie Herod running for Denver mayor. Denver East High secured campus after Colfax shooting.
After record heat, temps cool to 60s by Saturday
Denver broke the record high temperature for the second day in a row on Thursday with an afternoon high of 99 degrees. Dave Fraser forecasts.
Full interview: Leslie Herod running for Denver mayor
Leslie Herod spoke with FOX31's Gabrielle Franklin after announcing her bid to become Denver's next mayor. Full interview: Leslie Herod running for Denver mayor. When will Colorado end the COVID disaster declaration?. High schoolers raise money to buy teacher new car. Even cooler with needed showers to start the weekend.
Residents describe explosion at Aurora apartments
Residents told FOX31 they saw smoke and smelled what they say was burning plastic or a chemical at the Parkside Apartment complex in Aurora. Rogelio Mares reports.
21st Annual Denver Kidney Walk – October 2nd
Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver CO 80205. Join the National Kidney Foundation at the 21st Annual Denver Kidney Walk on Sunday, October 2nd! This is the largest event for the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in Colorado and we need your help and support to make it happen!
Broken elevator traps disabled residents in condo
Residents who use mobility aids at an Aurora condo complex say they are basically trapped in their homes because of a broken elevator with no repair date in sight. Courtney Fromm reports.
Rescue effort highlights importance of properly flagging down helicopters
The Summit County Rescue Group launched a search effort Wednesday morning after they received reports of a missing person. Rescue effort highlights importance of properly flagging …. Sunny skies and 70s for Sunday. Broken elevator traps disabled residents in condo. Bull elk charges truck, signaling start of rut season. ‘Suspicious’...
Abandoned homes to be replaced with townhomes
A group of homes that some neighbors call an eyesore are being demolished in Aurora. Vicente Arenas reports. Arvada Police Chief press conference on fallen officer. Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty …. Video of procession for fallen Arvada officer. 70s and sunshine today. Arvada police officer...
State Rep. Leslie Herod enters Denver mayoral race
Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod formally filed paperwork to run for Denver mayor with the Denver County Clerk and Recorder Thursday afternoon. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Local professor reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death
Martin Rhodes grew up in Britain and is now a local professor at the University of Denver. He says the death of Elizabeth will be felt deeply by many people. Gabby Easterwood reports.
U.K.・
Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning
While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty. Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty …. Arvada Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff killed in the …. Arvada Police Chief press conference on fallen officer. Video of procession...
Arvada Police Chief press conference on fallen officer
While responding to a disturbance call early Sunday morning, an Arvada Police officer was killed in the line of duty. Arvada Police Chief press conference on fallen officer. Arvada Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff killed in the …. Arvada police officer killed in the line of duty …. Video of procession...
