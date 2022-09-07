Read full article on original website
Game Notes following Oregon's 70-14 win over Eastern Washington
Saturday night, the Oregon Duck football program got itself back on the right path with a dominating 70-14 victory over visiting Eastern Washington. When you score 70 points and dominate on defense, you're going to have a lot of historical moments in the game. From offensive records to impressive performances on the defensive side of the football the Ducks were almost unstoppable Saturday night against the Eagles of Eastern Washington.
Ducks hang 70 on Eagles in home-opening drubbing
EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks spent the first half of Saturday's home opener atoning for their sins in Atlanta. The home team didn't give the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles a moment to breathe. Oregon scored on each of its seven first half drives, and held the Eagles without a first down for the game's first 20 minutes.
WATCH: Byron Cardwell talks Oregon's 70-14 win
PODCAST: Postgame reaction after Oregon throttles Eastern Washington 70-14
Eleven true freshmen play in Oregon's beatdown of Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — Lopsided contests like Saturday's 70-14 win over Eastern Washington allow for a wider array of players to see the field. With the game in hand, Dan Lanning turned to reserves by the third quarter, and worked his way through most of the team's available players by the game's conclusion.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant takeaways from Oregon's 70-14 win
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.
Live Updates: Oregon State 35 - Fresno State 32 (FINAL)
Oregon gets its get-right game in a big way vs Eastern Washington
You can only play the opponent in front of you and on Saturday night in a smokey Autzen Stadium, the Oregon Duck football program played with the execution that you want to see in an FBS vs FCS showdown. The Ducks walked out of Autzen with an impressive win and a nice bounce-back win.
WATCH: Cam McCormick talks first touchdown since 2017, honoring Spencer Webb
Oregon senior tight end Cam McCormick made the start for the Ducks at tight end against Eastern Washington, scored his first touchdown in his career since 2017, and did it wearing the late Spencer Webb's uniform. He spoke about his journey to getting back into the starting lineup, scoring a touchdown, and being able to honor close friend Spencer Webb.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Oregon's 70-14 victory over Eastern Washington
Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix helped the Oregon offense to score on its first 10 drives of the game, rack up over 600 yards of total offense, and blowout visiting Eastern Washington 70-14 from Autzen Stadium. He spoke about the team's win and how good it feels postgame. Sign up...
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
