Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses his team's 70-14 win over visiting Eastern Washington to give the Ducks its first win of the year. This win is also Lanning's first win as a head college football coach and also for Oregon. The Ducks scored touchdowns on its first 10 drives of the game, racked up 40 first downs, massed just over 600 yards of total offense, and held the Eagles to just 187 total yards.

CHENEY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO