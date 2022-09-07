ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Boston, MA
WCVB

BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members

CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 14: Dinner and a Show

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Actual dinner theater may be a relic, but in Greater Boston you can still enjoy “dinner and a show.” At a Plymouth drive-in, movie-goers can catch a flick outdoors while enjoying elevated fare (Wagyu sriracha hot dogs, anyone?). On a Cambridge food tour, the “show” is the history and culture of the neighborhood. In Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, we find dinner and a country music show. Finally, expert hibachi chefs put on a fiery show at a local Japanese steakhouse.
BOSTON, MA
