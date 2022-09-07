Read full article on original website
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
WCVB
Amateur Massachusetts photographer focuses his camera on all 351 city, town halls
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Over the last year, a Massachusetts attorney and photography hobbyist embarked on a mission to photograph every city and town hall in the state -- all 351 of them. "I wanted to visit all 351 cities and towns and I wanted to find something that would...
WCVB
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in Massachusetts, much of New England
BOSTON — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
WCVB
Sports wagering coming to Mass. but antsy bettors will have to wait a while
BOSTON — The Mass. Gaming Commission held a sort of tell-and-show session Thursday, first making clear to the eager public that it has a lot of complicated and time-consuming work to do as it launches legal sports betting here and then getting right down to that work during a lengthy and deliberate meeting.
WCVB
BAA announces 2023 Boston Marathon official charity program members
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts nonprofit that works to bring athletics to schools in underserved communities will be among dozens of groups supported by the Boston Marathon. The Concord-based Play Ball Foundation is part of the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program for the second consecutive year. The organization...
WCVB
Massachusetts residents continue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BOSTON — People in Massachusetts continue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, two days after the British monarch's death. On Saturday, people took photos of the pew inside Boston's Old North Church where the queen and her husband, the late Prince Philip, sat when they visited the city for the United States bicentennial celebration.
WCVB
Wednesday, September 14: Dinner and a Show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Actual dinner theater may be a relic, but in Greater Boston you can still enjoy “dinner and a show.” At a Plymouth drive-in, movie-goers can catch a flick outdoors while enjoying elevated fare (Wagyu sriracha hot dogs, anyone?). On a Cambridge food tour, the “show” is the history and culture of the neighborhood. In Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, we find dinner and a country music show. Finally, expert hibachi chefs put on a fiery show at a local Japanese steakhouse.
WCVB
Recent heavy rain brought some relief to drought conditions in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain during the Labor Day weekend brought some relief to the drought for many Massachusetts communities. According to the new data released Thursday, 8.7 percent of the state is experiencing extreme drought conditions, and 86 percent of the state is in a severe drought. Last week,...
WCVB
Arrest warrant issued for Kayla Montgomery after she failed to appear for court hearing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she did not appear for a hearing scheduled Thursday morning. After Kayla Montgomery, 32, did not show up for the hearing, the judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The hearing was a...
