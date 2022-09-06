ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly...
EUREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Sept. 6

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
REDWAY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says

Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: Ammon Fire Reaches 100 Percent Containment; Hot, Breezy Conditions Increase Activity Within Campbell Fire Control Lines

Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41, 406 acres with 79% containment and 1,107 personnel assigned to the incident. (Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 29,941 acres) CURRENT SITUATION. Firefighters continue to patrol the Ammon...
CAMPBELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Large Convoy East of Alderpoint

California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
ALDERPOINT, CA
kiem-tv.com

Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott

Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
WEOTT, CA
North Coast Journal

Cruz'n Eureka Events Kick off This Thursday

Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
krcrtv.com

Cruz'n Eureka Car and Motorcycle Show kicks off with Poker Run

EUREKA, Calif. — The green flag has dropped on the 28th Annual Cruz'n Car and Motorcycle Show, marking a community tradition's return. The event started Thursday with the Poker Run starting at the Wharfinger Building and ending at the Bear River Casino. The three-day event serves as a benefit fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. The route goes through the heart of Eureka with checkpoints along the way.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Fatal Fire North of Eureka

Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299

Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
BURNT RANCH, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15

The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

