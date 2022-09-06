Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

