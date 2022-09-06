Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 111. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential for heat related illnesses, particularly...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4 p.m.] New Start in Trinity County Being Called the Texas Fire
Let us hope that the name of the newest fire in Trinity County isn’t indicative of the size it will grow to be…. The Texas Fire, as it is being called, was reported just before 12:30 p.m. east of Ruth Lake and south of Wildwood. According to the Shasta...
kymkemp.com
Nursing Fawns Caught on Game Camera in Trinity County
A game camera near the Mad River along just east of the Trinity/Humboldt County line caught a doe with two nursing fawns. Thanks to RHBB reader, Christina Giltzow for the video.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Sept. 6
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Monday, Sept. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was located west of Trinidad, CA between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. The other, a 2.8-magnitude was located south to southeast of Redway, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
CRUISE SHIPS INCOMING! Two Ocean Liners to Pay Call to the Port of Humboldt Bay This Month; Guests Will be Feted With a ‘Boat Parade,’ a Crafts Fair and More, City of Eureka Says
Press release from Eddy Alexander and the City of Eureka:. Eureka will welcome two ships this month, starting with the Regent cruise ship MS Oceania Regatta on Wednesday, September 14th at 8 a.m., followed by the Scenic cruise line’s Scenic Eclipse on Saturday, September 24th at 8 a.m. Both ships will be led into the harbor by a boat parade followed by a private welcome party at Schneider dock that will include live music, coffee, and pastries.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Ammon Fire Reaches 100 Percent Containment; Hot, Breezy Conditions Increase Activity Within Campbell Fire Control Lines
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 41, 406 acres with 79% containment and 1,107 personnel assigned to the incident. (Ammon – 11,465 acres; Campbell – 29,941 acres) CURRENT SITUATION. Firefighters continue to patrol the Ammon...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire This Afternoon Began to Spread to Vegetation Near Centerville Beach
About 3:45 p.m., a vehicle caught fire in the 8000 block of Centerville Road west of Ferndale. The occupant safely got out of the vehicle, but the flames started to spread into nearby brush. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire did not...
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 8 New Hospitalizations, Moderna Boosters Available Friday
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident aged 80 or older. Eight new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 30s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 158 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were...
kymkemp.com
Large Convoy East of Alderpoint
California Department of Fish and Game vehicles were spotted staging at the Pratt pull-out along Alderpoint Road just after 7 a.m. this morning, August September 8th. Travelers and residents witnessed the convoy passing the town of Alderpoint with additional unmarked vehicles and towing a skid-steer. The last confirmed sighting was near the Cal Fire Station on Alderpoint Road near the Hoaglin Road intersection.
kiem-tv.com
Residents Not Notified of Boil Water Advisory in Weott
Weott, Calif. (KIEM)- A boil water advisory was issued on the 27th of last month for the entire town of Weott. The notice was published online, but many residents were not physically notified till days after, and by that time they had already been using the unsafe water. Weott Resident,...
North Coast Journal
Cruz'n Eureka Events Kick off This Thursday
Cruisin’ for a cause. It’s time for the annual September thrill, Cruz'n Eureka, three days of car-themed activities raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. This year’s event takes place Sept. 8-10 and includes a poker run, cruise, several show & shines, a movie, music and more. Things kick off Thursday, Sept. 8 with a Poker Run at 6 p.m. starting at the Wharfinger Building and finishing at Bear River Casino Resort with a Show & Shine in the parking lot at 7:30 p.m. (free). On Friday, Sept. 9, check out more polished chrome and buffed fenders at the Show & Shine event in Henderson Center on Grotto Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free), grab some burgers with all the fixings at the Meet & Greet BBQ at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ($10/meal) before Lithia’s Cruz’ thru Old Town from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., starting under Samoa Bridge. Then take a trip down memory lane with American Graffiti, showing at 7:30 p.m. at the Eureka Theater ($10). Come back Saturday, Sept. 10 for the Car & Bike Show, Street Fair, Raffle, Swap Meet and more fun in Old Town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding woman dies in motorcycle crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 68-year-old Redding woman died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Monday, the CHP says. Officers said Sharon Thacker was riding a 2000 Honda Shadow Spirit west on Highway 299 at about 40 mph and was approaching a curve at Mile Post Marker 299 TRI 8.35.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired at a Bonfire Near Carlotta Led to a Tense Situation
A large number of sirens disturbed the peace of the small town of Carlotta last night. About 10:25 p.m., firefighters responding to the report of a debris fire on Fir Loop Court just east of Carlotta heard multiple shots being fired, according to the scanner. “We’d like to have [the...
kymkemp.com
Slooooow Chase, Spike Strip, End With Driver in the Humboldt County Jail
Giving OJ Simpson’s pursuit a run for slowest ever, a driver fled law enforcement headed southbound on Hwy 101 for over 22 miles at speeds that never topped 40 mph and often were less than 20 mph. A spike strip finally disabled the vehicle and officers arrested Ginger Porter for a DUI.
krcrtv.com
Cruz'n Eureka Car and Motorcycle Show kicks off with Poker Run
EUREKA, Calif. — The green flag has dropped on the 28th Annual Cruz'n Car and Motorcycle Show, marking a community tradition's return. The event started Thursday with the Poker Run starting at the Wharfinger Building and ending at the Bear River Casino. The three-day event serves as a benefit fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. The route goes through the heart of Eureka with checkpoints along the way.
North Coast Journal
Fatal Fire North of Eureka
Humboldt Bay Fire found the body of a dead man at a residential structure fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way, a rural area off Myrtle Avenue north of Eureka, yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, the department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle from Redding
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 3, 2022, at about 7:18 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on Highway...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed After Truck Pulling a Trailer With Three Horses Caught Fire
A little after 5 p.m., a blue Dodge pickup pulling a horse trailer caught fire east of the junction with Hwy 3 around mile marker 32 on Hwy 36 in Trinity County. “All three occupants out,” Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo told us. “Three horses got out.”
kymkemp.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 9 Through Thursday, September 15
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
