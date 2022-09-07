Read full article on original website
USC News
Student Blog
From Patient to Therapist: Rediscovering Occupational Therapy >. I first learned about occupational therapy from my cousin’s girlfriend, who was an occupational therapist. I was ten years old, undergoing chemotherapy for liver cancer, and spent most of my time in hospitals and at home. Besides feeling fatigued and nauseous, I had lost many of my occupational identities, such as being a student, athlete, and friend. My cousin’s girlfriend began to visit my home to teach me how to paint, and we would talk about schoolwork and life. I looked forward to her visits, motivating me to get up from bed, and I received a lot of comfort in starting to see myself as an artist. Following treatment, this experience stuck with me as I became involved in an oncology summer camp that uses occupations to provide healing and respite to impacted families.
USC News
AI for Business: USC Marshall and USC Viterbi Announce Joint Undergraduate Degree
Degree will combine curricular expertise from the two schools for digital expertise in a rapidly changing world. The USC Marshall School of Business and the USC Viterbi School of Engineering are launching a new joint undergraduate degree, Artificial Intelligence for Business. This innovative degree brings together the expertise of two of the top business and engineering schools in the country to provide a unique education for students matriculating in Fall 2023.
USC News
High School Students “Discover Engineering” at USC Viterbi
The four-week pre-college program gives high school students the opportunity to explore the different sectors of engineering through project-based and cooperative learning. Drawn to engineering due to his father’s technical background, Yagiz Ozenci was able to narrow down his engineering interests this summer. A 16-year-old international student from Dubai International Academy who participated in USC Viterbi’s Discover Engineering program this summer, Ozenci learned that mechanical and industrial engineering most suit his interests. He also said he began to develop the critical thinking skills of an engineer.
USC News
Alumni siblings are managing very well
Aram and Arminé Chaparyan shared parallel experiences and now both are city managers in L.A. County. It just kind of happened, the siblings say. Arminé Chaparyan MPA ’01 and Aram Chaparyan MPA ’03 not only earned their master’s degrees from the USC Price School, but in May 2021, they achieved a rarity in municipal governance: a brother and a sister both serving as city managers in Los Angeles County.
